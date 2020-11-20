6 Reasons You Should Buy Flowers from Your Local Florist

We can see that the introduction of the internet inflicted pretty hefty damage to many local stores around the world. It’s needless to say that online shopping was a major factor that had a say in this blow. The introduction of e-commerce stores and markets was the final straw in this array of things that had a negative effect on the local stores. At the same time, we can see that many of these stores have managed to remain competitive enough to all of these online stores.
The reason being that a lot of people have a tendency to actually go to the store and buy when they need, instead of ordering it online. Simply said, this is a habit that remained in the population. There are no signs that this will change over time. Therefore, we are in a situation which says that local stores will be around for much more time than was anticipated at the beginning of this online shopping trend. One of the fine examples of this situation with the local stores in Australia.
We are talking about local florist stores. If you are interested in taking a look at the situation, be sure to look at cutflowers.net.au. That doesn’t mean that there are not some fine examples of local florists flourishing worldwide. So, we would like to talk about all the reasons why people should remain loyal to local florists instead of ordering flowers online. Without further ado, let’s take about these reasons.
1. Local Economy Has Benefits
A specific country or state’s economy is divided into little ones in every local city and village. So, all of them need to be developed for the whole region to experience a boost. It’s needless to say that supporting the local economy is important for the local community. One of the most important reasons is that locals will get many more jobs. The percentages of their salaries will go into local institutions that will further invest it into many other factors necessary for the locals. That way, all the people living in a certain area will be able to experience a boost, which will be manifested in their pockets.
2. More Personalized Contact and Service
We are sure that every customer wants to experience some kind of personalized contact when visiting a store. You will be able to actually talk with a person who performs a certain service for you. That way, you will be able to ask for some kind of features that aren’t offered on a website. Furthermore, building a good relationship with a person who works in a local florist shop can provide you with some benefits down the road. We are talking about those who aren’t common for a majority of people. This mutual respect is important both for owners and their customers. So, there isn’t a reason why it shouldn’t be done.
3. You Know What You Get
Maybe you didn’t know that a high percentage of online florist shops send their products in a box. As you can imagine, you would need to arrange them yourself. When you have the opportunity to buy some flowers at a local shop, you will get the arrangement, so, you will not need to waste your time at home. It goes without saying that there is a lot of pressure on the local stores to create their own e-commerce stores. However, we can see that they manage to sustain this pressure since people actually want this approach, mainly due to the fact that they know what they’ve paid for. This is a pretty important factor if you ask us.
4. Quality Customer Service
Let’s say you got something that you are not satisfied with. Is it easier to contact the customer service of an online shop, or to visit a local store and ask for changes to be made instantly? We think that the answer is pretty obvious. When you go to the local florist shop, you can actually say what bothers you about the product you’ve received. Without any doubt, the changes will be made instantly, without having any problems with it. You can be sure that your time will not be wasted at all. On the other hand, who knows how much you will need to wait for changes from an online florist shop. Just think about it.
5. They Are More Flexible
We can say that online florist shops have a much more rigid approach when it comes to the products they are offering. You can buy what you can see on the website. At the same time, when you visit a local shop, you can ask for some additional features that can make your bouquet much more beautiful. Plus, you can expect that the price will be much lower since there is no shipping. Therefore, you will be able to save some money you would spend on something that you don’t really need. Also, if the person who works at the shop has a lot of experience in the field, you will be able to receive a much more quality product than when ordering it online.
6. There is More Love into It
When you opt for a local florist shop, you actually know the origin of the flowers you are buying. We can see that a high percentage of these shops sell their own flowers, which is a whole another approach we can see at online florist shops. Different from local shops, the origins of their products are unknown, maybe their flowers are grown at a warehouse. We mean, who knows? At the same time, local florist shops work much more thoroughly, and every piece of a flower you will receive will be taken care of with a love invested in it. Therefore, you will receive a much more genuine product in the end.
The Wrap-up
We’ve named all the main reasons why you should shop at your local florist stores rather than online ones. We are absolutely sure that this approach is a much more effective one in a wide array of different fields.