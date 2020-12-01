10 Must-Have Accessories Every Beginner Golfer Needs

When you hear someone say “golf” the things you might immediately think of are ‘clubs’, ‘heavy, white balls’, as well as well maintained, vast lawn. However, as a beginner, the equipment you’ll does not mean that you only need to purchase a high-quality club, instead, you’ll also need to purchase some accessories.
But, since you are just starting out, you are probably wondering – what are some of the must-have accessories that I’ll need as a beginner golfer? Fortunately for all people that found themselves searching for an answer to this question, this article can help. Let’s take a closer look at what you should consider buying:
1. Gloves Made For Rainy Weather
Now, you probably already know that most golfers do not wear gloves on normal occasions, however, it is worth mentioning that you might want to purchase a pair of rain gloves. Why should you have them in your bag? Well, when it is rainy, it might be extremely difficult to properly grip and execute a perfect swing.
Keep in mind, you need to purchase gloves that are specifically made for rain since they’ll become more ‘grippy’ as it keeps getting wetter, which means that you won’t have to worry about releasing your club prematurely, nor will you worry about having difficulties gripping it.
2. A Lot of White, Wooden Tees
There is one mistake almost all beginners make – not taking enough white, wooden tees with them when they venture onto the lawn. There is a wide range of options on the market that you can choose from including some that might help you perform better, however, you can choose whichever suits you best, as long as you bring enough of them with you.
3. Don’t Forget The Umbrella
Trust me, you do not want to be caught without an umbrella when it is heavy raining, which is why you must ensure that you have one. If you do not know which ones are the best for golfing, there are various websites that post review articles such as the ones featured on golfaccessoriesreviews.com, so ensure that you check such sites out.
4. A Towel – But Not The Traditional One
Now, there is one thing you need to understand about golfing towels – they are not made for you, instead, they are intended for your clubs. You should purchase two towels, an ‘inside’ and ‘outside’ one. The inside towel should be used when it is warm outside and you’ll need to get it wet in order to clean your clubs. On the other hand, when it is wet outside, you should use the outside towel for gleaning the grips and hands.
5. A High-Quality Club Brush
You’ll probably invest a lot of money into your clubs, which is also why you’ll want to maintain them frequently. If you purchase a high-quality groove brush, you’ll be able to prolong how long the club can be used, your consistency when taking shots. Cleaning your club regularly will also help you with adding to your spin.
6. Bug Spray + Sunscreen + Band-Aids
The play area might be covered with insects at times, and if so, you must ensure that you carry a bug spray with you. The insects might make you uncomfortable, which can result in a bad swing. Additionally, the sun can harm you quite a lot, and depending on where you reside and how much you exercise, you could end up spending 5 hours in the field.
Because of this, always ensure that you have some sunscreen in your bag. Band-aids are also important since they could be used for covering small cuts and blisters. However, they can also provide abrasion protection, which means that you can keep blisters away from your hands.
7. A Reusable Water Bottle And Some Snacks
We mentioned in the previous paragraphs that you might spend 5 hours practicing, and if so, you must ensure that you carry a reusable water bottle and some snacks with you. By doing this, you can ensure that you remained energized and focused, and by using a reusable water bottle, you’ll be able to save a lot of money every year and you’ll be more Eco-friendly as well!
8. A Marker And a Pencil
You should carry a marker with you since you might want to mark your ball in order to identify it later on. It does not take any space in your bag, so throw one in there. Also, you should pack some pencils as well since you won’t want to always borrow one every time you are on the field playing.
9. A Cap + An Instant Ice Pack
If you live in a state that has a lot of sunny days, you need to purchase a peaked cap for yourself. Not only will it protect you from the sun, but the shade it will provide could help you see better, which means that you could end up executing exactly the shot you wanted to. An ice pack will provide you with immediate relief if you hit your ankle with the putter, and during a hot day, it can help you cool down.
A Portable Charger + A Filming Device
Unfortunately, your phone might be dying all the time, and if so, you’ll want to ensure that you buy a portable charger. Additionally, if you want to film some of your practices, you should get a camera, but more importantly, you should get a tripod for it, especially if you most commonly practice alone.
Conclusion
Starting out as a golfer can be extremely daunting and complex, however, with the right equipment and accessories, you’ll be able to make the entire process of improving your skills and knowledge easier, less time-consuming, and more importantly, less stressful for yourself.
So, now that you are aware of all the things you’ll want to buy, you should not lose any more time. Instead, go right back to the beginning of this list, determine which of the items you might want, and than start browsing online and brick-and-mortar stores in order to find the accessories that will suit your needs.