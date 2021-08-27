Everything You Need To Know About Achieving A Healthy Skin

When anyone talks about skincare goals, the word “glow” pops into our minds. Not only does healthy skin protect us from harsh environmental contaminants, but also gives us a youthful radiance.
If you scour the internet, you’ll find some time-intensive routines to help you achieve that perfect glow. However, this may not always be possible in this fast-paced world! So, if you’re in the pursuit of achieving healthy skin, here are some no-nonsense ways to accomplish your goals!
1. Be Gentle on your Skin
It is no secret that daily shaving and cleansing can take a toll on your skin. The first step to being gentle on your skin is to limit your bath time. Long showers with hot water can strip your skin of essential oils. So, try to use lukewarm water instead.
Strong soaps are also detrimental to your skin’s health, so instead, switch to mild cleansers. If you have to shave, apply a cream or gel that’s made for this purpose, to protect and lubricate your skin. Also, ensure that your razor is sharp and clean, and shave in the direction of hair growth, instead of against it.
Once you’re done bathing, gently pat your skin dry with a microfibre towel, to retain your skin’s moisture. If your skin is still dry, use a good moisturizer that has been dermatologically tested for your skin type.
If you have to apply makeup, choose products that use non-toxic materials. The delicate skin of the eyelid is often the most overlooked part of the skin. Therefore, choose reliable eyelash extensions supplier carefully based on this aspect to prevent your skin from irritation. Click here for more information.
2. Sun Protection
One of the best ways to promote healthy skin is to protect it from the sun. Sun exposure can lead to signs of aging like wrinkles, dark spots, and other skin problems. It also increases the risk of skin cancer.
Therefore, before you leave the house, put on a broad-spectrum, mineral-based sunscreen, with a minimum SPF of 15. Don’t shy away from applying copious amounts on your skin, and reapply it every few hours.
If possible, try to avoid direct sunlight when the sun’s rays are the strongest, that is, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If this isn’t feasible, wear some long-sleeved shirts, full-length pants, and a wide-brimmed hat.
Some to note laundry brands with additives provide your clothes with an additional layer of UV protection. You can also opt for sun-protective clothing that’s specially designed to block harmful sun rays.
3. Healthy Diet
A healthy diet will not only make you feel great but will also help you look your best! Incorporate plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into your meals, to promote radiant skin.
A diet that’s rich in fish oil or fish oil supplements, and low in trans-fats or refined carbohydrates can promote youthful skin. Also, ensure you drink plenty of water throughout the day. This will keep your skin hydrated from within, and also give you a boost of energy!
You can also try using some collagen supplements to promote your skin, hair, and nail health. These supplements can stimulate the cellular renewal process, boosting a healthy, radiant, and firm complexion.
4. Manage your Stress
Uncontrolled stress tends to make your skin more prone to acne breakouts, and flaky skin. A happy, stress-free state of mind, will encourage healthy skin in return. So, take the necessary steps to manage stress levels.
This includes setting reasonable limits at work, scaling back your to-do list, and making time to do things that stimulate joy. You can also try mindful techniques like yoga, meditation, or tai chi. The results can be quite dramatic, and you can see your acne clear up in no time!
5. Get Your Beauty Sleep
It is vital to get the recommended seven to nine hours of quality sleep every day. If you sleep for less than this amount, it can be quite detrimental for your skin in particular. Poor sleepers often have increased signs of premature skin aging such as dark circles.
When you sleep, your body goes into repair mode and regenerates muscles, brain cells, and skin. So, if you don’t get adequate sleep, new collagen will not be produced, which will ultimately cause your skin to sag. If you have trouble sleeping, you can try some artificial melatonin supplements or diffusers, for a blissful sleep.
6. Quit Smoking
If you want to achieve healthy skin, then cigarettes are your biggest enemy. Smoking will cause your skin to visibly age over time, as it exhausts the skin of essential nutrients. It also reduces blood flow to the outer layers of your skin as it narrows the blood vessels.
Your skin is deprived of the oxygen it needs to remain healthy, and the effects of this manifest as wrinkles, discoloration, and dark spots. Regular smoking will also reduce the natural elasticity of your skin, leading to collagen breakdown. So, if you currently smoke, it is vital that you stop immediately and seek help, for the benefit of your skin.
7. Practice a Massage Routine
Not only will a massage alleviate your stress, but it can lead to healthy skin! A massage increases blood circulation within your body, which keeps your skin cells happy and healthy.
While a full-body massage may not be practical on a regular basis, you can try an easy facial massage routine daily. The best time for a facial massage may be right before you go to bed, as this will help you relax.
You can try a daily facial gua sha routine, or use a jade roller to stimulate blood circulation. It only takes a few minutes, and the post-massage glow will definitely be worth it!
Final Words
It is super easy to keep your skin healthy, and young with a few lifestyle changes! You need not splurge a huge amount, and empty your pockets to get that radiant glow. With the simple steps listed above, you can bid adieu to that dull and lifeless skin!