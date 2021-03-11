Adidas Men’s Barricade Court 3 Tennis Shoe – 2021 Buying Guide

The last but not the least on our list is the top-seller of 2019 and 2020, Adidas Performance Men’s Barricade 3 Tennis Shoes. Your tennis shoes simply can’t get better than this. Its main sale point of view is its Boost Midsole Technology that provides comfort and extra support to your foot while playing on the tennis court.
Adidas Men’s Barricade Court 3 Tennis Shoe
Adidas Men’s Barricade Court 3 Tennis shoes provide you out of the box comfort and allows you to start playing on the court immediately. They feel very soft on the heel side and allows to transfer maximum energy in every shot, thanks to its strong grip.
Majority of the players who have bought Adidas Men’s Barricade Court 3 Tennis Shoes found it be extremely comfortable. The Boost Technology used under its heels adds extra cushioning with more responsiveness. To be honest, Boost Technology is what takes your game to another level and without it, these would have been some ordinary tennis foot wear.
Because stability is what flat feet require, Barricade comes to all expectations of yours. They provide your feet with rigid support and prevent them from twisting or turning too much or in an abnormal manner. Also, its sturdy outsole along with the TPU lining around its heel and the lateral side will boost your confidence to take those sharp and hard directional changes pretty much quickly.
Construction
Adidas men’s barricade court 3 wide tennis shoe contains a system that is called as torsion system, this system makes sure to create an assist between forefoot and heel and gives a sense of stability and support to the whole system of the body and tries to adjust mid foot to the ground.
Reviews
This product contains abrasion-resistant AdiTuff material that hinders shoe abrasion and intense drag between mid-foot and ground. Adidas Men’s Barricade Court 3 Tennis shoe torsion system makes sure to provide a good link between forefoot and heel and provide midfoot good stability.
Best For
A good torsion system between forefoot and heel that promotes stability to ground. Perfect for the Tennis player, the upper is constructed with synthetic leather and mesh overlays to strike a perfect blend of comfort, support, and breathability.
Adidas look implements complete cushioning with an EVA midsole in tandem with Adiprene cushioning in the forefoot for shock absorption and dispersion throughout the shoe to handle harsh landings and sudden movements. Recruiting an Adiwear rubber outsole with a modified herringbone tread for superior traction and durability.
Final Words
Adidas Men’s Barricade Court 3 Tennis shoe perhaps the most unique shoe in the new Court line because. These features achieve a nice balance between responsiveness, durability, and comfort, and make the Barricade Court 3 a great value option for casual and club players alike.
Features
|Imported
|Yes
|Sole
|Synthetic
|Shaft Measurement
|Low Top From Arch
|Sandwich Mesh Upper
|Maximum Breathability
|Available in
|Multi colors
|Shipping Weight
|3 Pounds
|Best for
|Foot Drag Safty
|Torsion System
|Between Heel and Forefoot