5 Best After Work Hangout Spots and Nightclubs In London In 2021

When Your Work Is Done For The Day, Where Are The Best After Work Hangout Spots In London For 2021?
London is packed to the brim of popular hangout spots and nightclubs! As the capital of the UK, you will find that London turns from a business hub during the day, with suits and briefcases all over the city, to a bustling and vibrant nightlife hub with colour, music and great places to go and enjoy London in a very different way.
The top nightlife spots and nightclubs listed here as the best available in 2021 will all allow you the wind-down time you deserve after a tough day at work or somewhere to visit in the evenings during a work trip to the capital.
Work and work trips can be stressful and exhausting, so after your workday is done, what popular hangout and nightlife spots are there around London where you can go and relax, unwind and have some well-deserved adult time!?
Here are 5 of the best nightlife spots in London in 2021 that have the best reputations to give you a great nightlife experience.
Cargo, Shoreditch
Shored itch is located in the East End of London, and it has an up and coming, bustling nightlife reputation and is fast becoming the place to be in London when the sun goes down.
Cargo is a nightclub that is built within the banks of some railway arches and offers a diverse range of music, tasty food and a friendly atmosphere to party the night away.
Once you are in, you can enjoy a spacious environment with music, good company and some incredible and diverse food, all in one space.
Studio 338, Greenwich
Studio 338 is a club that hosts some of the best DJ sets and club nights that are very popular in London, and people will flock from all over the city to spend their nights on the Studio 338 terrace, which is open until the early hours of the morning for drinks and mingling.
Studio 338 is based in North Greenwich, just minutes from the O2 arena, and it is surrounded by diverse eateries, quick stop bars, and the all-important hotels, so you know you can have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Platinum Lace, Leicester Square
Platinum Lace is the premier Gentleman’s club based in the very heart of London in the centre of Leicester Square.
It is the place to be and be seen and is often frequented by celebrities from all over the world, and hosts one of the best adult nightlife venues in the UK.
Leicester Square as a whole is full of the most top-rated restaurants and exclusive bars, where you can relax amongst the city’s Gentlemen, and ladies, while enjoying one of the most exclusive adult clubs offered by the city.
Core, Liverpool Street
If you are looking for a more laid-back nightlife spot, look no further than Core London.
Core is critically acclaimed as the relaxed nightlife spot for after-dark burgers and cocktails prepared by mixologists, followed by some fantastic music and dancing until the early hours when the dance floors become more appealing than your designated table!
Core is located on London’s famous Liverpool Street, just a short cab ride away from the central rail station, so it has superb links to other parts of the city via the underground system or by night bus.
Its location gives you everything you need to hand and allows you the freedom to visit Core for a great experience that’s easy to get to!
Soho Zebrano, Soho
Soho Zebrano is dubbed the place to be straight after work and offers a diverse range of international dishes for your evening meal, along with innovative cocktails to take you into the night.
When night draws in, the friendly atmosphere of Soho Zebrano takes you to a great nightspot, filled with amazing music accompanied by the most extended happy hour known to London!
Open until 3 am for drinking, dancing, and socialising, Soho Zebrano, which is based in the heart of the West End, offers the most incredible mix of everything you need to chill out and enjoy one of the best nightlife spots in London.
As you can see from the top 5 nightlife and nightclub spots in London in 2021, there is so much variety available for you to choose from when you have finished your workday.
From the bustle of Central London, which offers a diverse range of places, from exclusive gentlemen’s clubs to laid-back clubs that will take you from your meal and cocktails right through until the early hours, there is somewhere for everyone.
If you feel like a small venture out of the capital via the excellent transport links, you can visit some of the up-and-coming areas, such as Soho and Shoreditch, to sample some of the more culturally diverse options and experience something a little bit different!
London can seem a little daunting if you are on a work business trip or are new to the area for work, and the way the city can transform from day to night is one of the most incredible things you will witness.
If getting around or being alone has you wondering where to start, you can hire some company to make you feel a bit more confident when being in the city, as well as providing some of the companionships you may miss when visiting the plethora of nightlife and hang out spots London has to offer.