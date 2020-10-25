Top 6 AliExpress Alternatives for Dropshipping in 2020

You’ve been dropshipping on AliExpress but you’re not sure if it fits all of your needs and preferences? Well, why not look for an alternative! There are thousands upon thousands of different dropshipping platforms today, so there’s something for everyone! Still, with such a wide range of choices, choosing the best dropshipping platform can be a bit tricky. You’ll have to consider many different things including prices, suppliers, products, delivery, and payment options. So, to make things a bit easier for you, we’ve decided to provide you with our top 6 AliExpress alternatives!
So without further ado, let’s get to it!
1. Alibaba
The parent company to AliExpress, Alibaba is a great place for your dropshipping business. It’s super easy to use, and it has a huge variety of products available. It doesn’t matter what your target niche is, you’ll have plenty of choices on Alibaba. Setting up your business is free, and the product prices are very competitive.
If you don’t like purchasing products in large bulks, then Alibaba is probably not for you, though. The minimum order limit is relatively high so it may not be an optimal place for a small store. Other than that, since it’s such a huge platform, their customer service is not the best.
Overall, Alibaba is a great alternative to AliExpress: it’s cheap, it has an intuitive interface, and a wide range of products and categories.
2. DHGate
DHGate is the best choice for people who are looking to migrate from AliExpress but still want access to the same products they had before they’ve switched. DHGate offers the same products as AliExpress, but the prices are different. Now, before you choose to switch to DHGate, make sure to compare the prices of products you’re interested in. Besides, the delivery times can be different, so make sure to have that in mind. DHGate is the best if you want to broaden your services to more than one platform and gain access to a better price range. It also has a simplistic interface and great customer support, so if you prioritize these things, you won’t go wrong with DHGate.
All things considered, DHGate is one of the best AliExpress alternatives, and since its popularity is only growing, it’s definitely worth checking out.
3. Salehoo
If your biggest concern on AliExpress is the reliability of its suppliers, then Salehoo is the dropshipping platform for you. Becoming a supplier on Salehoo is a lengthy process, and their trustworthiness is investigated thoroughly. So, yes, you won’t have to worry about dealing with those annoying suppliers when you’re dropshipping with Salehoo.
Naturally, this platform has some drawbacks as well. You’ll only have access to the USA market, and it doesn’t support Shopify or Oberlo. However, the many positives largely outweigh the negatives! It’s one of the best-reviewed dropshipping platforms with quick and effective customer support, a simple-to-use interface, and a wide selection of products. So, overall, dropshipping with Salehoo is absolutely worth it!
4. Goten
Goten.com, another great AliExpress alternative, is famous for its fast delivery services, highly responsive customer service, and simple interface. It displays only the best selling products from big platforms like Amazon, so you won’t have to spend hours of your time just doing market research.
If you’re planning on selling in the UK or the US market, Goten is probably your best choice as it has its own warehouses in these parts of the world. It accepts Paypal, and it offers many different discounts and promotions to its members. They claim to work only with the most reliable suppliers, and their products come with competitive prices and guaranteed quality.
Goten does have a smaller product range, and, for now, they only have warehouses in the UK and the US. Still, it’s a great AliExpress alternative to consider, especially if your top priority is fast delivery and happy customers.
5. Taobao
If you’re thinking about expanding your business to the Chinese market, Taobao might be the best option available. With Taobao, you’ll have access to millions of high-quality products from the most reliable suppliers. There’s also a lot of different payment options to choose from, and the customer support is fairly decent.
Of course, a lot of the website’s content is in Chinese, which might make navigation a bit difficult. The website is specialized for the Chinese market, so foreigners might have a hard time learning to use it. Still, once you manage to translate it, it will certainly pay off.
Taobao is similar to AliExpress, and it’s a great pick for all of those dropshippers who want to dropship their products to China.
6. Banggood
If you’re looking for an Aliexpress alternative, then you should check Banggood out! It has some amazing searching tools so you won’t have to spend time looking for products, and it offers a wide range of products. You can find anything on Banggood, but it does have a slightly smaller range compared to AliExpress. Still, its interface is incredibly intuitive and easy to navigate through, and the prices are usually lower than those at AliExpress.
Unfortunately, the delivery times can be extremely long, which can affect your business in the long run. Also, it’s still relatively unknown, so fewer potential customers are browsing on their website.
Generally speaking, Banggood is a great dropshipping platform that will certainly keep on growing, so it’s definitely worth a shot.
The bottom line
The world of dropshipping is in constant growth, and its popularity is only rising. With the right tools and knowledge, it can be an incredibly profitable business, so it’s no wonder so many people are trying to develop their own dropshipping stores online. One of the ways to do this is through various dropshipping platforms such as AliExpress. In this article, we’ve discussed some of the best alternatives to this popular dropshipping platform to help you develop and grow your business as much as possible.
You won’t go wrong with any of the listed platforms, but make sure to do your research and pick the one that best fits your business needs and dropshipping goals.