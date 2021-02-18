All-Clad Hard-Anodized Nonstick Free 8 and 10-Inch Fry Pan 2021

A true kitchen staple, the All-Clad Hard Anodized E785S264 Set of 2 fry pans (8 & 10 In.) is ideal for searing, browning, and pan-frying everything from eggs to meats. The fry pans feature a flat bottom and flared sides that make tossing foods effortless and allow for easy turning with a spatula.
The All-Clad frying pans are great for cooking at higher heat with oils to develop foods with full rich flavor, color, and crisp texture.
All-Clad B1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pans Set
The All-Clad cookware’s three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating ensure effortless food release and make cleanup a breeze. Even more, Hard Anodized nonstick cookware offers dishwasher-safe convenience, induction compatibility, and warp-resistant strength. Discover what it means to cook with All-Clad.
3 layers of professional grade PFOA-free nonstick for excellent browning, sautéing, and pan frying, with easy release and quick cleanup. Thick-gauge hard anodized aluminum that heats quickly and evenly and resists warping, with riveted stainless steel handles.
Bonded stainless steel base for compatibility with all cooktops, including induction, and oven safe up to 500°F. Tempered glass lids to monitor food while cooking and keep food warm when done, and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Features
- Product dimensions: 19 x 11 x 6 inches.
- Item weight: 5 pounds.
- Shipping weight: 5.5 pounds.
- Manufacturer: Groupe SEB.
- Item model number: 2100090557.
- Hard-anodized aluminum construction.
- PFOA-free Scratch Resistant nonstick coating for healthier cooking with less fat.
- Exterior finish: Aluminum.
- Set size: 2 piece set.
- Construction: Hard anodized aluminum.
- Oven temperature threshold: 500 degrees.
- Warranty: Life time warranty.