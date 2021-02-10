ALPS Mountaineering Velocity Air Bed – 2021 Buying Guide

ALPS Mountaineering Velocity Air Bed built-in coil system helps distribute weight evenly creating a comfortable and solid area for a great night’s sleep. The ALPS Mountaineering Velocity air bed is a great air bed whether you have out-of-town guests staying for the weekend or you’re camping in the great outdoors. It is composed of a durable, completely PVC-free fabric, that’s very lightweight.
Alps Mountaineering Velocity Airbed
The coil system used, makes a solid and comfortable sleeping surface for a great night’s sleep. The included state-of-the art pump comes with a wall charger and car charger so you can charge your pump wherever you are. The pump inflates and deflates your air bed, which is a great feature. In just minutes, your air bed inflates and is ready to use.
150D TPU coated Polyester fabric resists stretching and retains the firmness needed to support you all night and not wake up on the ground in the morning. Additionally the fabric of ALPS Mountaineering Velocity Air Bed is 45% lighter than PVC used in traditional air beds.
Easy to use rechargeable AC/DC pump includes 110V AC, 12V DC adapters and universal valve adapters. Following included charging directions ensures the pump will inflate/deflate multiple times between charges.
Featutres
- Product dimensions: 19 x 10 x 10 inches ; 5.93 pounds.
- Product weight: 5.9 pounds.
- Item model number: 7632117.
- Durable PVC-free fabric.
- Compact rechargable pump.
- Carry bag include with the package.
- Available in two different sizes: Twin and Queen.