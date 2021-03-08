Amazing Places to visit in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates was established in 1971. In 2015 Emirates of Dubai got the award for taking the maximum amount of tourists to the UAE. Whether you are a frequent traveler or you are visiting Dubai for the first time, the amazing city will ensure that your experience is satisfying and rich and will be remembered for years to come.
The UAE has witnessed a dramatic transformation in the time of a few years since the state was re-established. The change has provided them with all the benefits of a modern and developed society and excursions in Dubai. At the same time, to preserve the heritage of Dubai, the government has created various museums and heritage centers that have been developed throughout the UAE.
The Desert Safari Tour
Desert safari is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Dubai, You will be driven through vast dunes, stop to take photographs of camels in their natural habit, and view the magnificent sunset. Continue your journey in desert safari to a traditional Bedouin camp, where you can experience camel trading, dinner painting for the ladies, and relax over dinner in traditional Arabic Arish houses while you will be entertained by a traditional Arabic dancer, Enjoy Arabic BBQ dinner and bonfire to complete your viewing. Visit Here for more information about the Amazing desert safari trip.
A complete evening with an adventure, an expert safari guide will meet you at your hotel and drive you to the desert where your experienced 4WD Jeep driver will take you for an exciting drive into the sands of Arabia.. The drivers will entertain you with their driving tactics and will provide you a true experience of the desert. You will stop for a picture of sunset at a scenic point to catch the moment of sun diving into the desert. After sunset we will drive you to the desert camp where a delicious dinner will be serve while you will also be entertained by a belly dancer. There are several other activities available for you on the camp which Include sand skating, becoming an Arab by wearing Arab costume, camel riding, henna painting. You can try any of the activities or just relax on the couches placed for you to enjoy the open sky atmosphere of the desert. We will gather you again to drive you back to your respective hotel. You will reach hotel around 9:00 to 9:30 PM
Most Luxurious hotels in the world
Step back in time as you visit the fascinating city of Dubai where modern buildings tower over historical moments and traditional dwellings. Dubai offers a range of luxury to budget hotels. Book hotels in Dubai with special offers, best discounts & late deals. Find cheap Dubai hotel rates for Dubai luxury hotels to Dubai budget hotels.
The city tour route will take you to Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab, the award-winning hotel that combines fascinating architecture with the rich culture of the Middle East. All of the staff of these luxurious hotels in Dubai are specially trained and take a professional interest in all our passengers.
Dubai City Tour
Dubai City tour lasts four hours and covers the landmarks of Dubai. You will visit the fascinating city of Dubai where modern buildings tower over historical moments and traditional dwellings. you will view iconic landmarks such as Burj al Arab, the tallest tower in the world Burj Khalifa, and visit the man-made Palm Jumeirah Island. Visit the standby beaches of Jumeirah and drop in to see Jumeirah Mosque, possibly of the most photographed buildings in Dubai; beautiful by day or night. Traveling to Bastakia is the best place to view some of the oldest buildings in Dubai with their traditional wind towers, One of the earliest forms of air conditioning) As you enter Gold Souk you will immediately be aware of why Dubai is known as “THE CITY OF GOLD” with its dazzling array of shops selling everything from traditional wedding jewelry to modern Italian designs.
Then visit the Spice Souk with the spices from around the world, piled high just as it has been sold hundreds of years, The Traditional gift items will make your loved ones happy. Wander around the small winding alleys of old Dubai; while enjoying the sights and sound of history, it is a unique, welcoming, and soft lulling atmosphere that will stay with you.
Dubai has the facilities to assist and advise you when and how to plan the side trips. The facilities and packages we offer have been designed to provide you with the comfort and convenience you deserve keeping in mind safety as well. Just relax while shopping. Sightseeing or going for a night out, while our multilingual drivers take the strain out of finding your way around.
Dhow Cruise Dinner
Sit back, relax and enjoy the creek by might on a Dinner cruise for 2 hours, Where you can see the sparking and fascinating waterfront of Dubai creek. Enjoy a splendid International Continental Buffet while cruising past the modern and traditional sights of Dubai.
Dubai Museum and Hatta Heritage Village
The museum is one of the oldest historical buildings in Dubai. The museum was inaugurated to preserve the traditional way of life in Dubai. It is actually a gift shop in a huge warehouse. Once you are there, it definitely gives you a feeling you are in an ancient cave. While you shop there you get a whole experience of buying an item from places far away, exotic and foreign.
That life is showcased in the form of local archeological find as well as artifacts from African and Asian countries that traded with Dubai. The museum gives a scenic view to life in the Emirate before the initiation of oil. The Emirates National Auto Museum is built for an amazing private collection of cars, the Emirates National Auto Museum in Dubai is a must-see place. The museum houses a vast array of cars, which is privately owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. Few cars showcase original design, while others have been customized to suit the Sheikh’s fondness.
The village situated in the center of the majestic Hatta mountains, is an inland resort, which is a popular place to visit in UAE. The village consists of structures that date back to 2000-3000 years. The Hatta heritage village is also an ideal location for a picnic.