Do’s and Don’ts When Applying for a Green Card – 2020 Guide

Having a green card is a significant step towards being a U.S. resident, and it also means that a person is a legal permanent citizen. The U.S. offers guides the application of the green card and citizenship services to the holder for their living and working in the U.S. However, the process of obtaining a green card is complicated.

There are many factors to consider before or after you apply for a green card. In this case, you need to know what category you can be suited to obtain a permanent residency. According to Ashoorilaw, one of the methods is to apply for a National Interest Waiver. This type of process enables you to have a green card without a job offer.

All you need to do is qualify under the EB2 immigrant category, considerable merit, national significance, and other related requirements. Not every immigrant individuals are qualified to work and live in the U.S., but if you do, your green card protection would be best secured using the following do’s and don’ts below:

Do’s

Strictly follow the directions on the U.S.C.I.S. forms. The inability to fill out all the required information on the form could lead to a declined application or costly delays in processing.

Send all necessary additional documentation along with other papers.

Ask for an interpreter. Most immigration offices have interpreters, but if it’s necessary, you should have one to secure.

Follow the Photograph Requirements guidelines. Applications that do not meet these specifications can be late in the process.

Try to ask questions.

Contact your nearest U.S.C.I.S. office, if you have any concerns, or go to the office directly. You can also visit the U.S.C.I.S. website.

Make sure the employee knows the Green Card procedure. Although this would be the case with any form of visa, the Green Card process is vital. Make sure the employee gets a detailed summary and timetable of the procedure to come. Even though the organization and immigration department will do much of the work, at least during the PERM system, the employee should be aware of all steps.

Consider the visa history of a prospective employee and its potential choices. Suppose your organization decides to qualify for a Green Card for a worker. In that case, it is essential to know when the visa of a foreign national end and potential transfer opportunities are available. For example, a prospective foreign employee who has just one year remaining on an H-1B visa can have to leave the United States before starting the Green Card application.

Get an immigration lawyer if you can’t enter the United States, have been deported, charged with a crime, made misleading statements to the U.S.C.I.S., overstayed the visa, or are still unlawful in the country.

Ask your lawyer about some other recently refused entry to the United States, deportations, charges, U.S.C.I.S. misrepresentations, illegal jobs, or excess visas. Your lawyer should be able to decide whether all of these issues can still be fixed or relevant to the current immigration objectives. If you failed to report possible immigration concerns that lead to incorrect details on your filing immigration documents, you could be disqualified and prevented from returning to the United States.

Consult a Lawyer. If you are considering acknowledging government services, including welfare or involvement in the Dependent Children Family Aid program, you must consult an attorney. If the U.S.C.I.S. has grounds to suppose you’ve become a “public charge,” you might lose your green card.

Don’ts

Violation of the law. This way is the single most effective way of refusing an application. Also, such offenses represent grounds for removal.

Leave the U.S.A. Reducing travel outside of the United States to a period of less than one year.

Misrepresent information about forms or when talking to immigration officers.

Leave out blank forms. The recommended approach is to specify “N/A” or not applicable if required and provide as complete as necessary.

Charge individuals for legal advice or conduct any other tasks that include a license. Practicing other occupations without a valid license is illegal.

Create an impression that you’re not residing in the United States. Once you’ve got your permanent residency, you can lose your green card if you leave the U.S.A. for too long.

Lose control of important events. The Green Card process is time consuming, complicated, and involves a great deal of planning. When you start the Green Card process for an employee, everyone must know about significant events, due dates, and specifications. That involves the workers, supervisors, H.R. team, and immigration team.

Avoid opening the envelope inside with the details of your medical test. When you want to see your test results, most doctors will provide you with a duplicate or a copy of the result.

Do not Undervalue the workload of your H.R. team. The PERM process constitutes the most critical aspect of the Green Card method. Breaking one deadline, or not double-checking a work description or job specifications, may result in substantial delays or even rejection. Furthermore, the PERM process needs extensive documentation, and your company’s H.R. team will do a number of these activities. If your business is relatively new to the Green Card process, ensure that your H.R. team has the resources and experience to navigate the PERM process. If your company starts large quantities of PERMs, ensure you have enough people to manage the H.R. department’s workload.

Applying for a green card will give you the eligibility to stay and work permanently in the United States, which is the first step towards becoming a naturalized American citizen. Moreover, the essential part of this application that needs to put in mind is to make sure that all your effort, time, and money will be worthy through having an attorney. Considering the value of a green card, finding an immigration lawyer who can respond to questions and direct you through the green card process. This strategy will help you apply smoothly and assure you that you are complying with the right application.