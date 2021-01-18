Ashley Furniture Signature Design – Tibbee Full Sofa Bed – 2021 Review

Frame construction have been rigorously tasted to simulate the home and transportation environment for improved durability. Corners are are glued, blocked and stapled.
Ashley Furniture Signature Design – Tibbee Full Sofa Bed
Seats and back spring rails are cut from 7/8 hardwood. Strips and patterns are much cut, All fabrics are pre-approved for wearability and durability against ahfa standards.
Cushions cores are constructed of low melt fiber wrapped over high-quality foam. Make a statement in your living room with your choice of pieces available from this contemporary collection.
Heathered grey fabric complements bold geometric accent fabrics for a sophisticated look and feel.
- Weight 170.86 lbs
- Living room furniture.
- Category sleepers.
- Arms 62.00″ Top of the cushion top of Black 18.00″, Arm Height 26.00″, Medium width of doorway for delivery 34.00″, Leg Height 3.50″, Include 2 loose seat cushions and 2 other pillows.
Signature By Ashley
Ashley Furniture Signature Design – Tibbee Full Sofa Bed is a signature design by Ashley. This menswear-inspired sofa offers clean style lines and button-tufted detail. The tailored look is enhanced with a pair of contrasting accent pillows. No assembly required.
Signature Design by Ashley, Inc.is the largest manufacturer of furniture in the world. Established in 1945, Ashley offers one of the industry’s broadcast product assortments to trail partners in 1323 countries. From design, through fulfillment. Ashley continuously strives to provide you, Our customer, with the best values, selection and service in the furniture industry.