ASICS Men’s Gel-Game 6 Tennis Shoe – 2021 Buying Guide

The ASICS Men’s Gel-Game 6 Tennis shoe was designed for the tennis player seeking durability and traction, featuring a solid rubber outsole that can stand up to the hard court’s rough texture. Our midfoot Trusstic system technology provides forefoot stability, essential for side-to-side shuffling, while breathable mesh vents throughout the upper keep feet cool and comfortable from first-serve until match point.
ACICS Men’s Gel Game 6 Tennis shoe is very lightweight, forefoot stable, and sustains side by side shuffling, all thanks to Trusted Technology, which reduced the weight of the sole maintaining the structural integrity.
As for the traction and durability required in the tennis game, specially designed solid rubber outsole is provided, which makes them fantastic for hard and rough-textured courts.
The moment you slip your foot inside ACICS Men’s Gel Game 6 Tennis shoe, you will get an idea of how comfortable they really are. Its upper has a very soft and supportive feel and flexes naturally with the movement of your foot.
Also, the extra gel cushioning in the midsole offers more protection from harsh landings and helps you recover fast. This extra cushioning also resulted in better performance and more aggressiveness in the game.
It also comes with built-in mesh which offers extra breathability during the entire session. Of course, nobody wants hot air getting trapped inside their shoes and resulting in any discomfort. The most important thing in tennis shoes made for flat feet is the arch support and Resolution 6 is of no exception to this. It offers enough support for aggressive movements and gives you a natural feel while playing.
Excellent Grip
Asics Gel Game 6 men’s tennis shoes are a strong hard wearing tennis shoe. With excellent grip on a variety of surfaces these shoes will suit most players. Forefoot gel cushions reduce the impact from foot sliding on the foot and give extra comfort.
Construction
Trusstic System reduces the overall shoe weight while maintaining the stability and comfort of the shoe. Asics Men’s Gel-Game 6 Tennis is made with High Abrasion Rubber is a rubber compound place in the sole at key wear areas to prevent abrasion and extend the life of the shoe.
ASICS GEL-Game 6 tennis shoes are a spectacular piece of art. It would be hard to invent and design something better looking. We still consider these shoes as the ultimate no.1 model for the season 2020.
Breathability
This ASICS has a breathable mesh, textile, and synthetic upper materials. Lace-up closure. Padded tongue and collar. Comfortable fabric lining. Molded foam footbed.
The Asics Gel-Game 6 mens tennis shoes are best suited to players who want great durability, stability and traction to dominate from the back of the court. They allow for quick multidirectional changes and have a supportive upper with PGuard technology ensuring increased toe protection.
The midsole with Forefoot GEL cushioning system gives you cushioned comfort and a softer feel, whilst Guidance Trusstic System improves gait efficiency and guarantees midfoot structural integrity. For best grip on all court surfaces, there is a non-marking outsole made of rubber.
Features
|Product Weight
|13 ounces
|Item Model Number
|GEL-Game 6-M
|Material
|100% Synthetic
|Imported
|Yes
|Sole Material
|Rubber
|Outsole
|Solid Rubber
|Trusstic System Technology
|Yes
|Gel Cushioning System
|Yes