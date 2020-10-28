5 Best Attractions to Visit in The North of Israel

The North of Israel or as it is also commonly referred to as Galilee is usually overlooked by millions of tourists each year, mostly by some of the most popular destinations in the country. However, with an amazing history, charm, and culture, the North can provide you with an amazing experience, as well as a breathtaking adventure.
Since it is a region that has fewer tourists than the rest of the nation, you might be wondering – what are some of the best attractions that I can see while there? Fortunately for all individuals looking for an answer to this question, this article can help. Let’s take a closer look at the list of attractions that you should visit while in the North of Israel:
1. “The Sea of Galilee”
There is a pretty good reason why this lake is first on our list – besides the lake being mesmerizing and beautiful, it is also one of the lowest lakes in the world, and wherever you look, you’ll see bits and pieces of history. Additionally, it is one of the most important places for Christianity since it is mentioned in several stories in the New Testament.
While there, you’ll be able to take a fun boat trip or you could opt for trying a wide range of watersports. If you are up for some activity, you can also bike around the lake, hike through the diverse hills where you’ll see various panoramas and views, and do not forget to bring your camera since you’ll have a chance to create some amazing photographs while there!
2. “The Mountains of Wonder”
There are so many mountains there that it would be difficult to list all of them in this article, which is why we’ll mention some of the most popular ones. For starters, Mountain Arbel can be seen from the shores of the Sea of Galilee, attractively providing some mesmerizing views across a vast area where you can hike or if you are brave enough, you can opt for base jumping.
You can also visit Mount Gilboa that is a bit south of Arbel and if you choose to go there, you’ll see the famous and lovely wildflowers during the spring seasons and you could also have a picnic at one of the picnic areas, you can hike, bike, as well as admire the amazing nature.
On the other hand, on the opposite side of the lake stands Gamla is a glorious nature reserve. Besides it being a historical place, it is also the home of various eagles who live and nest in the area while being monitored by a wide range of experts. Also, you can visit Mountain Hermon which the tallest peak in the country, where you can ski during winter and hike and bike in the summer.
3. “Haifa”
If there is one place from this list that you should definitely choose to visit, it is Haifa, which is considered the capital city of the North of Israel and it is also the 3rd largest city in the country. Naturally, it is often overlooked because of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, however, there is a wide range of things that you can see, do, and enjoy while there.
For starters, one of the must-see locations is the Bahai Gardens that is situated on the slopes of Mountain Carmel and you should not miss out on seeing the renovated Haifa German Colony. The city also features a wide range of museums and attractions, hence, do not forget to research which ones you can visit while there.
4. “The Golan Heights”
If nature is what you are seeking, nature is what you’ll find in The Golan Heights which is a huge mountainous area. It is known for its beautiful nature and views, it offers a lot of chances for outdoor activities, and it offers some of the most lovely and remote accommodations such as zimmer-north.
Additionally, it offers you a chance to see the Nimrod Fortress, Hamat Gadet where you’ll find hot springs, the Banias Waterfall which is the highest in Israel, as well as a winery, where you’ll be able to taste some of the most delicious wines that will leave your taste buds craving for more.
5. “The Coastline”
When compared to the crowded and busy beaches that you can visit close to Tel Aviv, the Northern coastline will be quite different from it. It won’t be too crowded, which means that you can enjoy some relaxing time at the beach. Additionally, it is filled with beautiful bays and coves, which means that you’ll be able to explore quite a lot.
Besides enjoying some time on the beach, you could also go on a boat ride, you can surf and water ski, and you can also snorkel! You can also take a tour of the coastlines where you see some grottoes carved into the stones and cliffs by the sea, and you’ll be able to learn a lot about the history of the place.
Things to Consider
Before we conclude this article, there are a few things worth mentioning, all of which you might need to consider. For starters, learn whether or not you’ll need a visa for entering Israel. Citizens of some countries might not require a visa for entering, however, it is always better to check than to be sorry later on.
Additionally, if you are planning on going to Israel during winter, keep in mind that it can get a bit cold, which is why you might want to ensure to pack warm clothes, especially if you are planning on hiking or going to the base of some of the mountains mentioned above.
Conclusion
As you can see, there is a wide range of places that you can visit in Northern Israel. Of course, your choices will mostly depend on your preferences and the time you spend there, however, you should ensure that you visit at least a few of the attractions mentioned in the list above.
So, now that you know aware of all the wonderful things you can see while in Northern Israel, you should not waste any more of your time. Instead, you should go back to the beginning of the list, look through it once again, and then determine which place or places you’ll go to during your next trip to Israel.