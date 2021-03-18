8 Best Baby Play Yards in 2021

As a baby had started to roll and crawl, you have to make sure that the baby is safer when you are not around. Want your baby to be safe when you are held up with other works? Then, one of the ways is to use a play yard. It is an enclosed space mostly with a mesh enclosure. This restricts your baby’s play area and makes a safer environment. The play yard can also be a place for your baby to sleep. Babies can roll, sit and stand inside these play yards. But you have to change over once the baby is 35’ to avoid climb over them. Some of the play yards come with other facilities like folding, portability, and provide a changing station.
It is always good to buy a new play yard for your baby than the older one or getting a used one. Those play yards may crumble in the hinges which may lead to the risk of entangled and suffocation. Also, always remember to check the safety guidelines before buying a new one. Make sure that the play yard has a secure locking and the holes in the mesh are not larger than ¼ inch.
The best play yard can be chosen according to your need. If you want to carry your play yard over to Grandma, then it is better to choose a play yard with lightweight and easily portable. You can also consider having a bassinet and changing table. To take your play yard outdoors, then choose a play yard with a canopy. This will protect your baby from UV rays from the sun. Make sure that the play yard has a top mesh cover to avoid bugs and other insects entering your baby’s play area.
Here is the list of best baby play yards for your baby.
1. Graco Pack N Play on The Go Playard Lambert
It is unsafe for your baby to put lower to the floor. This play yard facilitates your newborn to be placed on the upper level and then on the lower level when it is grown-up to roll on. It provides pouches on the sides to have diapers, tissues, and wipes. This play yard is cozy and safer for the baby. The mesh cover allows the free flow of air and allows excellent visibility through it.
Pros:
- Easily portable since it weighs only 24 pounds
- Available in seven different colors.
- Easy to set up and disassemble.
- Available at affordable prices.
- Provides greater durability.
Cons:
- The mattress is not always comfortable.
2. Summer Infant Pop N’ Play Portable Playard
This play yard provides a bigger room for the baby to play. This play yard can be used in both indoor and outdoor. It is easily portable and carried to the living room or kitchen to always keep an eye on the baby. It also suits to carry them outdoors or for a picnic. It prevents the baby from the mud dust. It also prevents the baby from eating sand while on a beach. The floor canvas is water-proof and also keeps your baby away from dirt and sand. It provides a play area of 14 square feet. This play yard is available in different sizes ranging for the baby from 6 months to 4 years old toddler.
Pros:
- It is easily portable.
- It is easy to fold.
- It is freestanding and affordable.
- Easy to clean.
Cons:
- Canopy is not available. It is sold separately.
3. BABYBJORN Travel Crib Light
This play yard suits the baby that are one year old. It is a little bigger for your toddler compared to other play yards. Though it is bigger, it weighs only 13 pounds, and it is easy to carry. The crib is easily washable. It gives an ample play area for your baby. This play yard suits for newborn to three years old. The fabric is easy to clean and can be washed in the machine at 40˚ Celsius.
Pros:
- Easy to carry and light weighted
- Easy to tear down and setup.
- Easy to wash.
- Easily fitted into a case.
Cons:
- Quite expensive compared to other play yards.
- Need to provide a sheet for the mattress.
- Mattress closer to the floor level.
4. Delta Children Play yard, Fun in the jungle
This play yard comes with a jungle theme and provides a spacious play area. The mesh walls have cartoon jungle animals painted on it and also has good visibility into the play yard. It may be found to be attractive for the baby as it is brightly colored. The edges are softly padded for the baby to hold while moving around.
Pros:
- Easy to fold and carry.
- Ample space to play.
- Good visibility through the mesh walls.
- Easily replace the parts.
- Provided with mattress and a carry case.
- Easy to clean.
Cons:
- It is not recommended for the baby above 30 lbs and 35 inches tall.
- Need to assemble every time whenever it is unfolded.
5. Guava Family Lotus Travel Crib
This play yard provides ample space for the baby to play and cuddle. It has a zipped side door for the baby to go in and out when they want, making it more enjoyable for them. It is easily portable and can be folded into a backpack and weighs only 12 pounds. The mesh cover allows the free flow of air and provides good visibility. The material BPA free, lead-free, and phthalate-free.
Pros:
- It is light weighted and easy to carry.
- Has a zipped side door.
- The mattress is soft.
- Good visibility through the mesh walls.
- Available at affordable price.
- It is unisex.
Cons:
- Takes time to set up initially.
- Folding is quite tricky.
- The mattress is thin.
- Sheets have to be bought separately.
- The mattress is low to the floor.
6. Graco Pack ‘n Play Change ‘n Carry Playard
This play yard provides you with a facility of a bassinet and a changing table. It also provides storage shelves to keep diapers, tissues, clothes, and wipes. The fabric in the bassinet is soft for the baby’s skin. The play yard weights up to 23 pounds. This play yard can be used in both indoor and outdoor. The mesh cover allows free flow of air and provides good visibility.
Pros:
- The bassinet is removable.
- Easy to clean.
- Easily portable and foldable.
- Has sturdy wheels.
Cons:
- Frames are easily breakable.
- Setting up needs practice.
- Mattress is thin
- Suitable for babies of the first few months.
7. North States Superyard Colorplay Ultimate Playard
This play yard comes with plastic panels that are pre-connected. It is suitable for both indoors and outdoors. These panels and weather-resistant and can take any shape according to your wish. It comes in bright colors making it more attractive for babies and toddlers. The height of the panel is 26 feet and can occupy a maximum area of 18.5 square feet.
Pros:
- Easy to carry and has a carry strap.
- Easy to clean.
- Easily foldable.
- The panels can take any shapes.
- Provides ample play area.
Cons:
- The mattress has to be brought separately.
- No flooring is provided.
- Can move under if the baby’s weight had been placed.
8. Evenflo Versatile Play Space, Multi Color
This play yard is spacious and bigger, providing ample play area. The activity contains various activities for mental development. The panels are provided with anti-skid padding at the bottom. The play yard can be set in both indoor and outdoor.
Pros:
- The panels are non-toxic and odourless.
- Easy to fold and carry.
- Easy to setup.
- Easy to clean.
- Also, be used for pets.
Cons:
- Not suitable for toddlers.
Those mentioned above are few of the best play yards for babies and toddlers. Never forget the play yards can only be used until your baby reaches the age limit for safety measures. Always consider the weight of the play yard so that it can be carried anywhere according to your need. Few play yards come with built-in light and sound systems for the comfy sleep of the baby. But this may make the product more expensive. Make sure that the frame is strong enough to withstand the movements of the baby. You can also look for a play yard with hanging toys to make it more fun for the baby to spend inside it.
Now you know what the safety measures to look in for a play yard are. Go and pick the best play yard according to your desire for your love.