October 23, 2020 Slang Definition

The Meaning of BBFL – BBFL means “Best Buds For Life”. It is an internet acronym. What does BBFL mean? BBFL is an abbreviation that stands for “Best Buds For Life”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BBFL definition and all the information related to acronym BBFL in FAQ format.

Source:reddit

