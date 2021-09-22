5 Beauty Essentials That Will Make You Feel Like a Better You

Shopping for beauty products can be exciting and fun, but it can also be stressful. Not only do you have an overwhelming amount of products to choose from, but the total cost can add up quickly. And what’s even worse is that some products may not be worth their cost. There are many products that either won’t work for you or won’t provide the quality you expected.
So how are you supposed to know which products are gimmicky and which are worth your time and money? Here are five beauty essentials that offer the value you want for skin, hair, and overall beauty.
1. Silk Accessories
When you think of beauty essentials, different types of fabric probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. But you may be pleasantly surprised to find out that silk offers many beauty benefits. According to Quince, not only does silk feel luxurious and high-quality, but it’s also hypoallergenic and regulates body temperature.
Silk bedding is becoming increasingly popular. The hot trend right now is silk pillowcases — and for good reason. They’re a great option if you want to improve the look and feel of your skin. If you’re acne-prone, a silk pillowcase is better than a cotton one, since cotton is absorbent and can get dirty quicker. Furthermore, cotton pillowcases soak up all of the good ingredients in your nighttime skincare products.
Silk pajamas are also a great investment. When compared to an oversized tee shirt, they’re definitely the better option. First, they regulate body temperature and can help keep you cool or warm depending on the sleeping conditions. Second, they’re friction-free, which means fewer “sleep creases,” which can lead to wrinkles.
2. Good Hair Products
When it comes to your hair, high-quality products are worth the investment. You only have one head of hair, and you should treat it with care if you want it to be healthy. This is why it’s key to use the right hair care products, even if it costs a bit more.
Here are the essential hair products everyone should care about:
Shampoo and Conditioner
The first time you use a higher-quality shampoo and conditioner, you’ll be able to tell the difference. They are so much better for your hair and worth every penny. Using shampoo and conditioner that are right for your specific hair type is key to healthy, luscious locks.
Heat Protectant
At some point or another, nearly every woman uses heat styling tools. Regardless of how often you style your hair using heat, you should use a heat protectant. Without it, you could seriously damage your hair. In severe cases, this can lead to hair breaking off and falling out.
Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is already a holy grail product in many women’s beauty routines. If you’re someone who goes several days in between washing your hair, it’s a lifesaver. It absorbs oils and hides dirt, helping your hair feel clean between wash days.
A Hair Mask
Your conditioner might seem hydrating enough, but a hair mask can make your hair silky smooth. Not only that, but hair masks are formulated to nourish and strengthen your hair. Stronger hair means less breakage and more hair growth.
3. Top-Notch Styling Tools
If you use the highest-quality hair products, then you also need to use the very best styling tools. Sure, a heat product is a heat product no matter how expensive it is. But here’s the difference — a higher-quality styling tool will style your hair more quickly. The quicker you’re able to dry your hair, straighten it, or achieve bouncy curls, the less heat you use.
If you’re using less heat on your hair, you won’t damage it or dry it out as much. This is why an efficient hair dryer and quality styling tool are a key part of any beauty routine. Look for styling tools that work the way you want them to. Some products even regulate the temperature while you’re using them.
4. Medical-Grade Skincare
When it comes to skincare products, you get what you pay for. Sure, you can buy some things, like makeup remover, from the drugstore. And you can find some cleansers and moisturizers at a bargain price that get the job done. But if you want to truly improve the look and feel of your skin, medical grade is the way to go.
Either do research online and buy products to try, or even better, visit a licensed aesthetician’s office. They usually sell products at their med spa and can offer expertise to help you find the right products for your skin.
Every skincare routine should be a combination of the following products:
- A gentle cleanser
- An exfoliator
- Moisturizer
- Sunscreen
- Retinol
- Toner
Because there’s a lot to learn about each specific product, it’s best to seek advice from an esthetician or dermatologist. They can recommend what’s best for your skin.
5. High-Quality Makeup
There is an overwhelming number of makeup products out there. Heck, some beauty stores are dedicated to solely selling makeup. So which types of cosmetics are worth the splurge, and which should you save on and just buy at the drugstore?
Certain makeup products are worth splashing out on, and you shouldn’t feel bad about spending on those. Foundation is one of them. This is your complexion we’re talking about. If your skin doesn’t look airbrushed smooth, it can throw your entire look off.
Eyeshadow is another worthwhile splurge — the pricier brands always have superior color and last longer. The last two products you should pony up for? Highlighter and lipstick. It’s hard to find a drugstore highlighter that applies smoothly and effortlessly. And lastly, a high-quality, designer lipstick will always have better pigmentation than a drugstore find.
You can, on the other hand, save on a number of makeup products. If you’re more of a lip gloss person than a lipstick one, you’re in luck. The drugstore offers a lot of great lip gloss options. You can also save on products like blush, powder, eyeliner, and mascara. While the high-end brands offer great versions of these products, the drugstore generally has something nearly as good.
While there are only a handful of broad beauty categories, the list of products within each category is extensive. If your appearance matters to you, you’ll want to focus on these areas and become an expert in each. Pay attention to the fabrics that you wear or use in your home. Use the right hair and makeup products. Invest in high-quality skincare. These efforts might take time to pay off, but in the end they’ll be worth it.