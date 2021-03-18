Top 8 Baby Nail Clippers in 2021

Cutting your new born’s fingernails can be scary such that you might want to skip it altogether. But trimming those teeny-tiny nails is something you might not want to forgo. Babies’ nails grow at a quick pace, and if you do not trim them, there are chances that the baby might hurt herself by scratching. Overgrown nails can pose problems not just for you or your child but also for other kids who play with her.
Baby’s nails are soft and flexible. Hence special care is to be ensured before trimming them. Make sure you wash and clean the nails properly. You may also use a nail filer to shorten the nails. And in case the nails need proper trimming then you must use safe clippers to do the job. Remember not to use adult-sized nail clippers for your child. They are called adult sized for a reason.
When you are up to the task of trimming your baby’s nails, make sure you and the baby are in a comfortable position or make sure that she is fast asleep. It is always better to be in a well- lit area to prevent any unwanted injuries.
Now choosing the best nail clipper for your baby can be a little frustrating. With all the options available in the market and many amongst them being dupes, you only want the best for your child. When it comes to trimming the nails of the baby, new-parents have always been in a dilemma. Bringing sharp objects such as scissors or even nail cutters in front of your kid can be a little daunting. During such a time, we are here to help you in your ordeal. We understand your concern towards your baby. So, here are the top 8 nail clippers suitable for your baby’s tiny nails without doing any harm.
1. Safety 1st Steady Grip Infant Nail Clipper
Description- especially designed for a baby’s nails. It’s easy to hold long handle provides comfort and safety while using it. This product is not just effective in cutting a newborn’s nails, but can also be used for toddlers. The extra-large handle allows for safer use of the clipper. Each of these clippers is handcrafted by a workman who diligently makes sure the design and materials are safe and secure. Its built-in LED technology is an added advantage.
Pros
1.Easy to hold the grip
2.soft –textured
3.easy to carry and fold
4. ergonomic design and handle
5. built-in LED technology
Cons
1.fragile, not durable
2.a fall in quality from before
3.unaligned blades
4.slightly expensive
2. BabyComfy Deluxe Safety Nail Clipper
Description- claimed to be the first nail clipper designed to prevent the baby’s soft skin from getting cut, its unique single blade technology helps cut the nails without any fear of cutting the skin. It has a bottom safety ledge, which does its job of holding the fingertip skin back while the nails are being cut. Apart from this, the ledge also ensures that too much is not cut off, thus, protecting the infant’s nail bed. The overall large design makes it easier and safer to cut nails. Its safe design makes the entire process of trimming nails a lot quicker as compared to most of the nail clippers in the market.
Pros
1.bigger than most clippers.
2.patented single blade technology
3.comes with a bottom safety ledge design.
Cons
1.cant cut the nails short
2.works well with longer nails
3. Little Martin’s Drawer Baby Nail Trimmer File with Light
Description- This nail clipper has a whisper-quiet operation technology which makes it easier for parents to cut nails of their babies when they are fast asleep. This product also comes with a versatile range of tools, including three cushioned sandpapers and attachments for adults to trim their nails too. Therefore it is suitable to be used by both toddlers and adults. Its modern technology prevents any damage to the cuticles and nail beds of the infants. You can adjust the speed and rotation as per need. It uses 2 AA batteries. Its advanced features make nail trimming and filing easier and hassle-free.
Pros
1.lightweight and compact
2.travel-friendly
3.whisper- quiet technology
4.versatile tools
5.sturdy design
6.easy to hold
Cons
1.low quality
4. NailFrida The SnipperClipper Set
Description- This brand has always been the favorite of parents across the globe. Its nail clipper has a nick-free design with safety holes, which enable you to see what you are clipping. Its traditional design has found many takers amongst parents of a newborn who look for a simple nail trimmer. Its safety induced design further eliminates danger. The clipper has overlapping blades that allow for a safe and noise-free clipping experience. The nail-file comes in attractive S-shape, explicitly designed for small fingers. The nail file ensures no sharp edges are left after clipping.
Pros
1. safe to be used even by toddlers
2. s-shaped nail-file.
3. safety holes
4. overlapping blades technology.
Cons
1. size too big
5. The First Years American Red Cross Deluxe Nail Clipper
Description- This nail clipper is made of stainless steel blades, whereas the whole body is made of plastic. It comes with a magnifier for increased precision. The magnifier allows for 4x more clear vision which helps reduce the chances of getting hurt. This magnifying feature makes it easier to focus on nails and reduces ay scope for injuries. It is sized and designed especially for smaller kids.
Pros
1. fold-away 4x magnifying system.
2. stainless steel blades
Cons
1. low quality
2. difficult working
6. Tommee Tippee Essentials Nail Clippers
Description- These nail clippers from Tommee Tippee are BPA free and are great for delicate nails. The edges are rounded for safety and better use. The molded handle makes it easier to form a firm grip while cutting nails. Its basic design and no-frills features are what makes it a favorite amongst parents.
Pros
1. BPA-free
2. easy to hold
3. compact and strong body
Cons
1. tricky to use
2. slightly blunt
7. STYLFILE Nipper Clipper
Description- this nail clipper comes with a safety spyhole feature where you can see the nails while cutting them. This feature makes it perfect for infants, babies and toddlers. Comes with an S-shaped file that is suitable for the nail shape of babies. It also has a parent-controlled ‘Timmy tickle app’ which comes handy to distract kids while cutting their nails.
Pros
1. comes with a safety spy hole
2. silent cutting
3. sharp and scissors-like cutting technology
4. Timmy tickle baby distraction app
5. sturdy and hygienic
Cons
1. Difficult angle
2.accuracy issues
3.too large
8. RHOOST Baby Nail Clipper
Description- With their first priority being the baby’s safety, this nail clipper by RHOOST has sturdy handles, thus making it easier to form a grip. Also, its silicone grip makes it slip-proof. Its vibrant color adds to the charm and helps distract the baby. This product is made out of bamboo, thus making it one of the most durable nail clippers on the list. This can serve as an excellent gift for new moms. Ideal for even the most delicate of nails, it makes trimming nails an easy deal.
Pros
1. made from bamboo
2. no-slip thumb rest
3. 100 percent money-back guarantee
4. unique style
5. ergonomic design
Cons
1. not sharp enough
Conclusion
This list was specially curated to help new parents find a way to trim their baby’s nails. Getting to make your toddler sit quietly can be a task in itself, leave alone trying to cut their nails. That’s why we recommend the nail clippers in this list. Each of these clippers has had terrific and genuine reviews from users across countries like the USA and UK. They are made ensuring the full bound safety of your baby in mind.
Having an excellent quality, safe-to-use trimmer by your side does not solve the problem. Technology can only do as much. You still have to be extremely careful while trimming the nails of your baby. Remember to hold your child’s finger while pressing the fingertip pad down and away from the nail. Follow the natural curve of the nail and clip. Do not overdo it as you might go too deep and might end up cutting more than needed.
It might be difficult to believe how those tiny humans could grow such sharp nails, the sharpness of which can even make adults scared. Nails in newborns grow incredibly quickly such that they are always under threat to hurt themselves with those. The nail clippers listed above are perfect for allying your fears and will make trimming nails a lot easier than you could have imagined.