8 Best Bottle Brush in 2021

Cleaning bottles or cleaning the dishes is going beyond just to clean them. Think about the types of equipment that you always use to clean and to scrub like a bottle brush, hygienic clothes as well as sponges. Those tools which you use daily are needed to be maintained and cleaned regularly also to be replaced with pieces of equipment.
There is no specific time to get or to replace a new bottle brush. It will depend on the type of the used brush and also the regularity of using these items. Mostly the bottle brushes are used to clean the baby bottles.
You can use one bottle brush as long as you want to use it, but experts say that you have to change the brushes after six months. The bottle brush helps to keep refreshing the bottles and hygienic as well as free from bacteria. It is not necessary to use a bottle brush, but this habit makes every household clean.
Silicon bottle brushes are handy to quickly clean the bottles as the bristles are soft and gentle. It does not prevent any scratches, and also it does not have any residues left in the bottles after cleaning.
You can do the worst thing when you are preparing something liquid like juice or milk for babies is to prepare it with a dusty and dirty bottle. You have not even realized the built-up fact you do with the toddlers. To clean baby bottles is not very simple. You have to twist it around the bottle to clean hard to reach areas. As we know that the stinky bottles can make residues at the bottom of the bottles, it is to be cleaned very well.
If you are now thinking about getting a new bottle brush, here is the guide what do you choose and how will it work for you. Let’s take a look.
1. SYGA 4 Pcs Baby Milk Bottle Nipple Straw Brush Sponge Nylon Cleaning Brush Cleaner Bottle Tong Set Random Color
Description
- It includes four types of brushes and comes up with a tong to use for different bottles.
- Two big brushes with unique handles
- Perfect sized nipple brushes and also a straw cleaner
- Handy mayoral and non-slipping handles
- Can be used for bog bottle cleaning
Pros
- A straw cleaner can easily clean the small accessories.
- Easy-grip to handle
- A unique tong which can be used for removing the feeding bottles
- Helps to sterilize baby bottles
- Smoothly rotates inside the bottles
Cons
- Handles are only great for hard spaces.
- The straw cleaner can be used only for small tools.
- No BPA free
- Doesn’t provide other colors
Link:
2. Epyz Baby Best Microfiber Water Bottle Brush (Standard Size, Multicolour)
Description
- Microfiber material
- Hook for easy hanging
- The brush reaches to the far end
Pros
- Stretchable material
- Easy to handle
- Cleaning is easy
- Goes inside down the bottles
Cons
- Size is small
- Quality is not so good
Link
3. Mee Mee Bottle & Nipple Cleaning Brush (with 360-degree Rotary Handle, Blue)
Description
- Made with the proper guidelines of International Standard Of Safety And Hygiene
- Premium metafiles are used to make the brush soft and durable
- Can be easily used to clean all accessories for feeding purposes
- Great for maintaining hygiene
Pros
- Non-toxic materials
- Used for baby bottles along with sippers
- Easy-grip to handle
- Easy to carry
- Convenient to use
Cons
- Not specially used for baby accessories
- A brush might not get lasts for a long time
- Specially used for narrow bottles
- The bottom is thick to penetrate the bottles
- Twisting can damage the nipples
Link
4. Naughty Kidz Premium Bottle Cleaning and Nipple Cleaning Sponge Brush for Bottle Cleaning Nipple Cleaning and Baby Accessories (Blue)
Description
- Use with all safety measures
- Specifically designed to clean the nipples
- Can be used for other accessories also
Pros
- No-slip handle and durable materials
- Bristles are flexible
- Sturdy and long-lasting
- Can be easily cleaned the wide-necked feeding bottles
Cons
- Not specialized for only baby bottles
- Handles are not so sturdy
Link
5. Mee Mee Easy Grip Bottle and Nipple Cleaning Brush (Green)
Description
- Made with international safety measures
- Flexible bristles to clean bottles fast
- Can be used for all accessories
- Clean every corner of the bottles
Pros
- Long-lasting tool
- Sturdy and premium materials
- High quality of stainless steel is used
- Durable equipment
- Rotating heads
Cons
- Not a comfortable grip handle
- Rusting may take place
- Length is right for an only 1-litre bottle
- The handle is not sturdy.
Link
6. Morisons Baby Dreams Rotary Bottle Cleaning Brush (Yellow)
Description
- Specific cleaning for nipples
- Appropriate for baby bottle cleaning
- Wash it gently and dry before using
- Suitable for broad necked bottles
Pros
- Unique handles
- Rotating handles for better cleaning
- Air dry is needed
- Durable product
- Easy to maintain
Cons
- Not applicable for all accessories
- Washing and regularly drying before each use is mandatory
- Cleaning is time-consuming
- Fragile nipple brush
Link
7. Farlin 2-in-1 Bottle and Nipple Brushes (Purple)
Description
- Radiate bristles
- Effective cleaning
- Soft and nylon materials for bristles
- High-density cleaning
Pros
- Can be effectively used with Farlin Eco-Friendly Liquid Cleanser
- Rust free material
- Designed for especially baby articles
Cons
- No easy grip
- Hanging quality is not so good
- Perfect for cleaning only milk bottles
- Not recommended for other articles
Link
8. Pindia 3 Pc Multicolor Handy Sponge Brush Glass Cup Baby Bottle Cleaner
Description
- Perfect for cleaning the bottles and cups as well
- High quality and durable plastic materials
- Scratching free
Pros
- Easily goes inside to clean
- Sponges are used for free from scratching
- Every household choice
- Premium quality
- Easy to wash bottles and glasses
Cons
- Sponges are not long-lasting
- Not specially designed for baby accessories
- Not easy grip
- Weak handles
- The sponge is very thick
- Hanging hook is average
Link
Here are a few of the best options for you to choose from. You can go through the pros and cons carefully and make your decision according to your baby’s needs.