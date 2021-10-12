If you’re working in an office or just coming back to one, you might need to revamp your wardrobe to look the part! Without any doubt, you will not wear the same clothes you had worn on your job. Certainly, you would want to change into something more comfortable. But that doesn’t mean that you will have to wear something that we wouldn’t call stylish.
Sure, this is something we would say basic. Once again, that doesn’t mean that this will not provide you with a sense of self-confidence. We all know that a suit doesn’t make a person. Still, this is something that could be a healthy addition, mainly when it comes to self-confidence. While jeans, hoodies, and sweatpants have briefly become an accepted work-from-home attire, many offices require a business casual dress code.
The line between these two concepts can be quite bland, if you work from home, or when there is no dress code in your place of work. Don’t get too spooked! It’s 2021; the stuffy suits, ties, and shirts are usually a thing of the past, the norms have changed, and there’s a new “business casual” definition. Let’s explore the best business casual outfits for 2021.
What does “business casual” mean today?
If your dad might have left for work in a suit every single day, you probably don’t have to. Not only that it doesn’t mean that the times are changed, and today’s standards are much more flexible than they used to be, we can see that the mindset people have has changed. Since the suit doesn’t make the person, you will not need to think about this aspect too much.
At the same time, we can have the appearance of the concept of “business casual”, which provides you with a chance to do so. So, if you are the person who doesn’t enjoy wearing suits and ties, you will have a chance to find something that fits your style perfectly. Business casual attire is a simpler and more comfortable formal office wear that’s still professional and put-together (no hoodies here!).
So, while casual is a part of this, make no mistake, the business and formal part is still critical. But that doesn’t mean that all job positions and institutions out there will require you to wear only these sorts of clothes when you attend to your daily tasks. We will all agree that you want to leave a good impression on your clients and exude a level of sophistication.
What has changed?
A couple of decades ago, business casual still constituted of suits, Oxford shirts, and of course, a tie. Today these are acceptable but can be easily substituted by tailored blazers, slacks, and a button-up shirt. Ties are usually not required. While we cannot say what is the reason behind this change, it is certainly something that has happened at one point in time.
In some offices, the casual part of the “business casual” might be even stronger, and tailored dark jeans, chinos, wool trousers are very common. When you take a look at some of these, you will agree that they are certainly not something that you would consider highly stylish or formal. Therefore, you will have a chance to feel much more relaxed even during some of the most formal meetings you attend.
You might even be permitted to swap your shirt with one of the best quality t-shirts by Fresh Clean Tees. Opt for Oxfords, loafers, and derby style shoes: skip sneakers and heavy boots when it comes to shoes. As you can see, there are a lot of different options you can take a look at. The reason is quite simple. You can take a look at a wide array of different brands out there.
What to wear in 2021?
So, you’re back at the office, it’s 2021, what do you wear and what are the best outfits? Firstly, make sure you confirm the dress code, how casual can you get, is a jacket required or optional, and whether there’s anything else you need to know.
Naturally, your choice will be based on your personal needs and preferences. Still, it wouldn’t hurt you to take a look at a couple of recommendations that will help you choose the best one for you. If you would like to take a look at some of the pieces that can help you achieve the style you want, be sure to check out https://freshcleantees.com/collections/v-necks.
Usually, jackets are optional, and you’re good to go with chinos, slacks, or wool trousers.
Here are some outfit ideas for your 9-5 at the office that will also work for most conferences, meetings, and even business Zoom calls!
Outfit option 1
White dress shirt
Grey or brown wool trousers
Navy or grey tailored blazer
Black or brown lace-up shoes like Oxfords
Outfit option 2
Olive, navy, or burgundy chinos
A button-up shirt in a neutral color or minimalistic pattern
A grey, tan, or brown cardigan or a wool blazer
Brow Chelsea boots or loafers for warmer days
Outfit option 3 (for Very Casual Fridays)
Tailored dark jeans
A long-sleeved polo shirt
A simple monochrome sweater
Chelsea boots or leather sneakers (only if permitted by HR)
Business Casual shoes
We can’t skip talking more about business casual shoes. Shoes generally can make or break an outfit, so make sure you avoid such fashion faux-pas like flip flops, trainers, boat shoes, espadrilles, or work boots. It’s quite obvious that there are some pieces of clothes that you should avoid wearing at your workplace, especially when we are talking about hoes.
You’re always safe with these options, though: loafers, Oxfords, Chelsea boots, wingtips, bluchers. Just make sure you avoid the scary combos of black trousers and brown shoes and that your shoes are always polished! While this is not something we would call mandatory, we can see that it can provide a fresh, shiny look to your pair of shoes.
Appropriate accessories
Lastly, the beauty of the business casual dress code is that you can personalize it with some minimalistic accessories and skip the tie if you want to. Your other accessory choices are a nice watch, a leather bag, a simple bracelet, and even stylish glasses.
Like always, the key is not overdoing it, so if you’re wearing a nice watch, maybe skip the bracelet and vice versa! In the end, do some experimenting; even if you make a few mistakes, you’ll finally nail your best personal business casual style for 2021.
The Bottom Line
Choosing the style you will use for your job doesn’t have to be so formal as it was a couple of decades ago. Here, you can take a look at some of the solutions that will help you achieve that.