Free Spins – Why It Is The Best Casino Bonus

In order to stand out from the competition and retain their player base, some online casinos offer free spins with no wagering requirements. These free spins where you keep your winnings have been gaining in popularity for some time, and it’s not very complicated to understand. They work the same way as the free spins with or without a deposit, but there are no wagering requirements! In other words, you don’t have to bet your winnings a certain number of times before you can withdraw them. So you can withdraw your winnings whenever you want! Nowadays, more and more online casinos are offering this type of bonus.
To save you the time and effort of searching the web for the best free spins offers, we provide an up-to-date list of promotions and free spins offers offered by the most popular casinos on the market. Be sure to check the offers from time to time to be aware of promotions as they arise!
Important elements of the no deposit free spins offers
Wagering requirements associated with welcome bonuses
The wagering requirements for winnings from a no-deposit sign-up bonus at a casino are usually the same as those associated with regular free spins. These can range from no wagering requirements (0x) to 75 times your winnings (75x). Most often, they are somewhere between 25x and 50x. Here, wagers represent the number of times you must play a given amount before you can withdraw your winnings. For example, if you won $100 and the wagering requirement was 25x, you would have to wager a total of $2500 before you could withdraw your winnings.
Gain limits
Usually the maximum amount you can win is $100, but sometimes the limit is higher or even absent altogether. In some cases, the limit is very low, but the free spins you get may be on progressive jackpot machines where there is no wagering requirement.
Conditions of use of the free spins offers
It is essential to read the terms and conditions of online casinos. We have looked at them closely and have taken the time to highlight all the conditions regarding wagering requirements and time limits. On this page, you will find information such as the validity period of the offer and the time you have to fulfill your wagering requirements. We also indicate any abnormal conditions. Also, please note that not all games contribute equally to the wagering requirements. Bets placed on table games are often greatly reduced (normally contributing 10% of the total wager) and some slot machines are simply not eligible. However, most slot machines contribute 100%.
Comply with stake limits
Finally, it is also important to be aware of the wagering limits imposed by the casino while wagering with your bonus. These restrictions are designed to protect the online casino from fraudulent behavior and bonus abuse. They can be in the form of a maximum wagering amount or a prohibition on wagering huge sums in table games with the sole intention of getting rid of the wagering requirement faster.
Free no deposit bonuses: latest trends 2021
This year there are even more online casinos offering free spins and no deposit bonuses that normally come with additional free spins offered with the deposit. Players ove them and they allow them to try new casinos. Many of this year’s offers revolve around new games like Microgaming’s Book of OZ. In fact, there is a general trend: it seems that games with the word Book in their title are very popular this year when you consider the Book of the Dead and Book of Aztec games.
Important facts about free spins
Make sure you are on your country home page
Most online casinos use geolocation, which also allows them to display the correct bonus. Unfortunately, not all affiliate sites ensure that the bonus they offer is available in all countries.
Putting requirements and conditions of use
The wagering requirements for free spins that require a deposit and the conditions for using bonuses are mostly the same as we describe in our “No Deposit Free Spins” section. As such, free spins that require a minimum deposit generally offer better terms than their no deposit counterparts. Keep an eye out for things like a maximum win amount and wagering requirements, as offers that impose such conditions are usually among the best on the market.
Other types of free spins bonus
Free spins bonus for new games
Often you will see online casinos offering free spins on a new slot game. The purpose of these promotions is to get players interested in a new game and to attract new players who are tired of seeing the same old slot games in promotions.
Free tours: seasonal offers and ongoing promotions
Free spins are not just offered with welcome bonuses. All online casinos want you to keep playing at their platform. For this reason, they offer incentives and prizes, including weekly free spins. There are tons of free spins offered as part of seasonal offers and promotions. Most often, these are offered weekly or monthly, depending on the online pay casino you play at. They give you the opportunity to win extra spins, amazing bonuses and also cash prizes in slot contests. Also, the three best days of the year for seasonal offers are Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
In addition, in the case of some online casinos it is possible to earn loyalty points by participating in these events.
For example, if you manage to accumulate 150 points, take part in draws and win bonus rounds, any winnings you make from them are yours to keep. So if you win $2,000, you can either continue playing or withdraw your winnings – it’s up to you!
Find free spins no deposit bonus
If you want to stay on top of free spins offers, you might as well sign up for your online casino’s newsletter. This way, you will receive all the information about tournaments, free spins bonuses, promotions and various casino bonuses in your inbox.
Another thing to keep in mind is that many online casinos offer exclusive benefits and bonuses to their most loyal players. If you have the chance to join a casino’s VIP club, we definitely recommend it.