7 Tips For Choosing The Best Dishwasher For Your Small Kitchen

The dishwasher was once considered a luxury, and today it is something you must have. Everyone has it firstly because it is not as expensive as it used to be, and secondly because of the hectic lifestyle, we do not have time to wash the dishes by hand. If you have decided to buy a new one, you must prepare well for this purchase. As with most other appliances, they are so advanced and offer so many options, that it will look to you like you are buying a car and not a kitchen appliance. The offer of brands, models and options is huge and that is why you will need our tips. If you have a small space available, don’t worry, there are many narrow dishwashers, just what you need. There are even portable models, so you will surely find what suits you. Just pay attention to the following things.
1. Size
The space you have is the factor that most influences your purchase. Because you can’t buy something you won’t have where to put it. Since you have a small kitchen, then it is clear that you do not want one device to take up all the space. So you need to choose between smaller models. Fortunately, you have a large selection available. Today, most people who live in apartments in big cities have very small kitchens, so the market is adapted to such demand. There are the ones you put on the kitchen counter, and there are also narrow models. The downside may be that large pieces of dishes can’t fit in them, so you will have to wash them by hand, but you have to sacrifice something to save space. It is up to you to choose which model suits you best, and at machinewash.com you can read the guide about the best narrow dishwashers of 2020, which will help you narrow down your choice.
2. Performance
After size, this is the most important thing. It may fit perfectly in your space, look very nice, have a long warranty, but all this is not worth it if it does not wash the dishes well. Cleaning power is what matters most. Of course, you need to think about your needs first. There is no need to buy most powerful one if you live alone and rarely cook. On the other hand, if you have a large family, you often invite guests and the like, then it is important to have as many advanced options as possible. For example, to have a special way of washing the glass, and then to be able to wash even the most stubborn food residues which is very difficult to remove. If you know that the water in your area is not of the best quality, look for a device that contains water softeners, because that is the only way you will get perfectly clean glasses and other utensils. These are all factors to consider according to your needs.
3. Price
We must not forget to mention the budget, because if you do not have enough money, it is a deciding factor. When you go in search of a dishwasher, you will probably be surprised at how much the price varies. And also how expensive it can be if it is a state of the art device. However, what you need to keep in mind is that the price-quality ratio is not always realistic. Well-known brands often cost more just because they are famous, and do not offer better quality than some low end manufacturers. Read reviews online and find out if it’s worth spending money on a more expensive brand. Also, consider how many advanced options you need, because such things affect the price the most.
4. Drying
After washing performance, drying performance is also very important. If the appliance does not dry the dishes, then you will definitely have extra work to do to take them all out and dry them yourself. You don’t want that, so it’s important that it dries very well. It would be better not to dry with the help of heating elements, because in this way there will be stains of water that are impossible to remove. Consider drying equally important when choosing.
5. Energetic efficiency
Energy efficiency is definitely something you should pay attention to for a number of reasons. It is very important that we all contribute to the preservation of the environment, and we will do this best by using energy efficient products. And what does that mean? Well, that means above all that it does not consume a lot of electricity or water during its cycle. Preserving the environment is certainly important, but it is also important that it will affect our bills. So save money in the long run by buying an energy efficient device.
6. Smart options
People are getting more and more used to having everything connected to their smartphone. This includes all household appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners, lights and much more. If you are one of those who wants to have everything available at just few clicks, then pay attention to whether it has a WiFi connection and smart options. If there is, it means that, for example, you will be able to activate it while you are at work and have clean dishes waiting for you when you get home.
7. Noise level
You don’t want to have a dishwasher that will be as noisy as a helicopter. We are certainly surrounded by noise constantly because we live in the city, we don’t need anything else that produces extra noise. It can also bother neighbors. That’s why it’s important to check how noisy it is. It would ideally produce about 50 decibels while working. Up to 60 decibels is acceptable, and beyond that it is considered too noisy. Since everything has progressed, you should have no problem finding even those that produce only 40 decibels, which you will almost never hear.
Conclusion:
Here are a few more things to know before buying. The most important thing is to know the maintenance costs. If you find out that the parts are very expensive and that they break down easily, keep looking because that is not the right choice for you. It is also important that it is stainless and not plastic.