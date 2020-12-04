Top 8 Best Places to live in California & Why?

California is one of the most scenic U.S. states combined with the power of some of the most influential companies in the world! Living in California is nothing short of a dream. From aspiring actors, musicians to the best of the best, all make California their home. Being the third-largest state in America, California has different cities for different individuals, making a tiny world by itself, enclosed by borders!
There are so many options in California that it can get confusing for someone new to this state. Would you like to rent a room in Sacramento? Or is glimmering San Francisco on your mind? You’ve come to the right place to decide for yourself! Without any further ado, here are 8 best places to live in California.
1. Sacramento
If you’ve decided to find rooms for rent in Sacramento through rental portals, you’re making one of the best decisions of your life! Being the capital city of California, Sacramento holds a lot of power within it. From museum fanatics to environmentalists and prominent governors to sportspeople, Sacramento is a city for all kinds of individuals! Even though it is one of the leading cities in the United States, the rates for getting rooms for rent in Sacramento are quite affordable.
Finding and living in a suitable room for rent in Sacramento exposes you to a healthy lifestyle, as you get the freshest produce right from the unadulterated fields! Not to mention that Sacramento is on top of the list of cities with the highest number of per capita trees. It proudly hosts the most ambient neighborhoods such as Downtown, Old Sacramento, Midtown, and Oak park so that you have an exquisite time bonding with the close-knit community while you rent a room in Sacramento.
2. San Diego
With a radiant warm climate all through the year, who wouldn’t want to look at rooms for rent in San Diego available through a trusted source? With a heavenly location on the Pacific Ocean coastline, no matter where you rent a room in San Diego, chances are that a beach is nearby! This city has some of the best Mexican food you will ever eat in America, with tacos for every occasion!
Finding affordable rooms for rent in San Diego might require some effort at first because the rental rates can be very high due to the booming tourism industry. Finding a roommate will go a long way in saving a pretty penny for a chaotic day! There are tons of fun things to do near your future room for rent in San Diego. Seeing the sunset with your roommate while sailing the majestic ocean or going whale spotting on the weekends will take away any stress you’ve been having at work! The options are unlimited in San Diego!
3. Los Angeles
The City of Angels, LA, is one of California’s most famous cities because of the thriving film industry. Not only is this city always thriving with life, but it also brings to you the choicest opportunities to grow and adapt to continually changing circumstances. Los Angeles is all about diversity. With different ethnic groups living together, you will feel at home no matter where you come from!
With numerous alternatives for picking the perfect neighborhood for your rental room in LA, you can select luxurious, celebrity affluent localities like Bel-Air, or Brentwood. There are also cheaper neighborhoods like Silver Lake or Crenshaw Boulevard.
4. San Francisco
The first thought that comes into anyone’s mind when they hear the name San Fran is BEACH TIME! San Francisco is like the cool kid on the block with the most picturesque beaches, prepossessing summers, and its rich culture. Although, like many other metro-cities, having a rental home here might be heavy on your pockets. Hence, finding roommates in San Francisco or looking at cheaper neighborhoods like Potrero Hills or Castro might be a good idea. From convenient transport options to some of the most reputed universities around the United States, San Fran has a myriad of options, just for YOU!
5. San Jose
With an ever-growing population, San Jose is the largest city in Northern California. It is hugely favored due to having tech giants like PayPal and Adobe situated here. It is also home to numerous exciting museums such as the San Jose Museum of Art, Tech Museum of Innovation, and the Japanese American Museum of San Jose if you’re an art enthusiast. It has charming neighborhoods such as Willow-Glen and Rose Garden to live a happy and fulfilling life. If you choose to live in San Jose, you’re in for some lip-smacking food options with various cultural influences!
6. Fremont
Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fremont is a fantastic city to live in. Just as we discussed the ease of finding affordable rooms for rent in Sacramento, the same goes with Fremont. Fremont offers all the amenities of a big city and has the warm comfort of a small-town, which makes it a very accommodating and homely city. With a lower population density, you will find plenty of space and tranquillity in neighborhoods like Mission Valley, Cameron Hills, and Warm Springs.
7. Irvine
Situated in Orange County, Irvine is one of the most likable cities in California. Your weekends will never be dreary again, with sites like Irvine Spectrum Center, The Irvine Museum, and Tanaka Farms near your shared housing in Irvine. With beautiful weather and a robust family-friendly environment, Irvine is an excellent place to live in.
In case you’re a young student, there are colleges around like the University of California, Irvine, and Irvine Valley College. Being just a 40-minute drive away from the sparkling city of LA, star-struck individuals can find more affordable accommodation in Irvine while staying close enough to keep an eye out for opportunities in Hollywood!
8. Palo Alto
The seat of Stanford University, Palo Alto, is the hidden gem of California. With a location at the salient point of Silicon Valley, living here is an absolute steal! It goes without saying that having a rental room here will expose you to the biggest companies in the world like Google, Facebook, and Tesla. With rental rates being sky high, you might consider getting a roommate in Palo Alto to help you cope with the fast life and the steep prices!