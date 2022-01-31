8 Best Shoes for Men in 2022

The way you look in any outfit is mostly determined by the shoes you wear. Choosing the appropriate shoes for the occasion will boost your fashionable status. If you are a fashionista who enjoys showing off your sense of style, it is critical that you pay attention to the shoes you wear. Shoes are the first thing people notice about you, other than praising your outfit.
It’s past time to update your shoe closet and stock up on all of the must-have staples for every occasion and season. Our guide to the 8 best types of men’s shoes can help you create a remarkable expression of fashion in 2022 if you are unaware of various types of shoes. We’ve listed them all for you, whether they’re eye-catching brogues or fashionable and edgy oxfords.
1. Loafer
The loafer, which has its origins in Scandinavia, has evolved into the sartorial flair of preppy culture and is now a streamlined shoe style. Low and laceless, loafers are a staple of smart casual attire and a favored summer shoe style. Brown loafers will complement a variety of color schemes and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. Navy goes well with whites, beige, and greens. Beige loafers go well with neutrals and accent tanned complexion.
2. High-top sneakers
High-top sneakers are a comfy pair of shoes that belong in every man’s shoe inventory because they can be worn with anything from elegantly tailored suits to weekend sweatpants. This type of footwear was initially a popular choice among athletes, but it has changed dramatically since its inception in the 1890s. Because of its legendary status, this classic and fashionable shoe is known for its adaptability since it can be paired with any outfit. High-tops come in a variety of styles, including side zipped, all-over pattern, monogrammed two-tone, classic chucks, and so on.
3. Chelsea boots
For almost 150 years, men have preferred this beautiful boot, which has strong Victorian roots. It features a low heel and rounded toes with a small heel tab, as well as a single leather piece for the quarters and vamp. The Chelsea boot gained popularity after being worn by British rock singers, and it is a must-have for your winter or fall wardrobe. The well-defined lace design and strong structure of this pair of dress shoes make it an excellent choice for trekking, camping, and hunting.
4. Oxford shoes
The Oxford dress shoe, a must-have for any dapper gentleman’s wardrobe, exemplifies luxury and tasteful selection. Oxford dress shoes became popular among Oxford University students in the 1800s. Oxford dress shoes are distinguished by their closed lace system, which means that the shoe’s facing is fixed beneath the vamp, resulting in a more streamlined, sleek profile that is appropriate for more formal occasions.
A charcoal grey, conventional black, or navy suit can be worn with the Oxford Cap-Toe. This shoe is as formal as any gentleman requires on a daily basis, but it may also be toned down significantly for everyday office wear.
5. Derby shoes
Derby shoes are differentiated by their open lacing system, which allows the facing to be linked to the top of the vamp, resulting in a looser, less streamlined fit than an oxford shoe. As a result, these shoes are more versatile and may be worn in a variety of situations, such as a summer wedding with a linen or cotton suit or with a pair of well-fitting dark denim jeans!
6. Brogue
Wingtip Brogues are less formal shoes that go well with a variety of suits. These shoes are considered vital because they may be worn to dress up or down a more casual outfit. Brogue shoes, which have perforated holes, are thought to have originated in Scotland’s marshy surroundings, where laborers would wear them to assist the shoes in draining excess rainwater.
Broguing refers to decorative perforations in various patterns and can be found on any style of a dress shoe. Brogue dress shoes will rapidly become the perfect wardrobe match since they can be worn with nearly every suit color and may be worn to the office day in and day out due to their durability. Whether you’re getting ready for a day at the office or an important business meeting, these shoes can help you blend in.
7. Sneakers/Tennis shoes
Looking for a pair of shoes that aren’t as formal as your dress shoes or even your loafers but still look great? Toss in a tennis shoe, and you’ve got yourself a winning combination. Tennis shoes are perfect because they are both comfortable and stylish enough to wear to work without looking sloppy.
Tennis shoes can quickly become your go-to casual option whether you’re visiting the mall, going out to dinner, or having drinks with friends. Tennis shoes/sneakers are trendy these days, and for a good reason. Owning a pair of traditional low-top sneakers with a suede or leather upper is a good idea.
8. Leather boots
The beauty of a leather boot is that it begins to tell a tale with repeated use. Every man’s winter wardrobe should include a pair of leather lace-up boots. For a more informal, edgier look, choose an ankle-high black or dark brown boot and cuff your pants. For a more conventional style, slip your trousers over the top of the boots. If you buy a good pair, they will last you for years.
Conclusion
Shoes are an essential element of your daily clothing, whether you use them as a fashion statement or as a comfortable travel companion. This helps to understand why shoes have become such an important aspect of a man’s clothing. Our guide to various sorts of shoes will assist you in finding the perfect pair of elegant shoes that will be a wise investment.
Our list of the top 8 types of men’s shoes will teach you the basics of identifying the shoe type so you can make the best choice.