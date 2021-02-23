Bonavita BV382510V 1.0L Gooseneck Kettle – 2021 Buying Guide

At Bonavita, we’ve put in years of hard work to make it easy to brew great coffee or steep your favorite cup of tea. With our products in your kitchen, you’re just a few steps away from your perfect cup. This full-featured electric kettle from Bonavita heats water to precisely the temperature you need, whether you’re preparing pour-over coffee or the perfect cup of tea.
Bonavita Electric Kettle heats water to precisely the temperature you need, whether you’re preparing pour-over coffee or the perfect cup of tea. Thoughtful features like 60-minute heat-and-hold and real-time temperature display make this the ideal kettle for creating all kinds of hot beverages. The kettle is stainless steel and there is one piece of food grade silicone inside the kettle to seal the temperature probe.
The date codes can be found on the bottom of the Bonavita kettle base. The specific date codes that could potentially show signs of this error are 1425, 1427, and 1429. We have replacement electrical bases available that have been confirmed to not produce this error message. Customers experiencing this issue should be directed to complete the warranty claim form at the link below or call 855.664.1252 to receive a replacement electrical base shipped to them.
Features
- Product dimensions: 10.8 x 7.5 x 7.3 inches.
- Item weight: 2.76 pounds.
- Shipping weight: 2.95 pounds.
- Manufacturer: Espresso Supply, Inc.
- Item model number: BV382510V.
- Adjustable in one-degree increments between 140˚-212˚F (60˚- 98˚C).
- 1000 watts for quick heating.