9 Things you should consider before booking your wedding venue

Engagement is one of the most exciting moments in a woman’s life. The feeling of happiness does not leave you for the first few weeks after the proposal, and why should you, when you have finally met the man of your dreams? The next step is the wedding. Ready?
A wedding is considered one of the most important events in a person’s life, and it requires a lot of effort to organize. People are increasingly hiring wedding organizers to make sure everything goes well.
Celebrating love in the company of loved ones, in a magical setting, is an event that everyone will be happy to remember, so many couples put a lot of effort into making their wedding meet all expectations. However, to make sure that everything goes smoothly and that you do not forget any details, it is best to start preparations a few months in advance.
While rings, a wedding dress, and a suit can be purchased without special preparations and at any time, tasks such as booking a wedding space take more time, and it is advisable to do them as soon as possible. The first thing you’ll need to talk about is the location where you plan to make this step. You have two main choices: a local wedding in one of your hometowns (maybe in the city you both currently live in), or a destination wedding somewhere else in the state or world. When we say “destination wedding”, we don’t just mean a dozen people somewhere on an exotic beach.
Of course, there are many factors to consider when it comes to booking a venue. These are some things to consider when choosing a venue.
Budget
This is one of the items you need to consider at the outset. The newlyweds must first define the source of the wedding budget – will the newlyweds cover all the expenses on their own or do the parents and relatives provide their help? It may not seem natural at all, but if anyone else is going to help cover the cost, then the newlyweds need to consult with him as soon as possible, to determine in what range he plans to participate. If part of it is unknown, this could lead to significant changes in the later stages of planning.
Number of guests
Certainly, the first thing you need to pay attention to is the number of guests. Many wedding places have a certain minimum and the maximum number of people, so ask your guests to confirm their arrival as soon as possible. Make a guest list and look for venues according to that number. If you are organizing a celebration in the closest circle of family and friends and the number of guests in your case does not exceed 50, and you are “stuck” for a restaurant that normally seats 600 people, you must be aware that you will probably hear for the rest of your life about “no one danced “. Of course, this may not be true at all, but the fact is that whatever space you make will look sad and empty. Visit thesaticoyclub.com to learn more about it.
Indoor or outdoor?
Outdoor weddings are becoming increasingly popular, especially in spring and summer. However, there are many things you need to consider – weather forecast, proper sound system, decoration, and so on. In such weddings, the beauty of the natural environment is taken into account, so you will not need a lot of additional decorations. Outdoor weddings also have a more casual and relaxed feel that is enjoyed by many couples and their guests. Since you organize the wedding in advance, and you cannot predict what the weather will be that day, we recommend that you have a backup plan.
Air conditioning
No matter if it is summer or winter, the wedding room must have good ventilation, as well as a cooling and heating system. Imagine 150 people having crazy fun and dancing all night. You don’t think they’ll be hot? Think again.
Menu
Booking a venue often involves choosing food, as it often comes in a package. By this, we mean that, when renting a venue, the price, which is calculated according to the number of guests, often includes dinner and music.
Design
Some locations are better than others. Do they have accommodation for your guests coming from far away? Is the chef known for his culinary skills and the waiters for their kindness and professionalism? No matter how innocuous it may sound, no one wants to wait for an hour for a drink.
Decoration
Weddings also require some decoration – flower arrangements, a place to take photos (photo bot is very popular these days), candles, special lighting, balloons, and so on. Think about this and choose a space.
Location
Consider factors such as the distance of the wedding venue from the church where the wedding will take place, whether there is parking for all guests. No one wants to randomly drive around looking for a place to park. Especially not in high heels!
Find your style
Think about what kind of wedding you actually want – formal, relaxed, or somewhere in between. Clearly define your style to choose the ideal space for you. Of course, keep in mind that any space will look much better with decoration.
Final thoughts
With a little imagination and effort, any wedding can be an event that will be talked about long after. Yes, you will be under stress, you will feel the pressure of time, and you have not yet completed the preparations, but when that day comes, you will forget about everything and realize that you did everything the best you could. After all, you can always hire a wedding planner and leave all the work of the organization to him. Whatever theme, decorations, band, venue, the food you choose, you won’t go wrong. It is important that you like it and that your guests bring only one thing with them – a good mood!