6 Things to know before you buy a Dog Collar

Our furry friends deserve only the best, which includes their collars! As it’s something your dog will wear most of the time, making the right purchase is of the utmost importance. You wouldn’t want your precious puppy to feel uncomfortable or uneasy during their play hours or walks, so you’ll have to ensure to get them the best possible collar you can find.
Here we’ll help you make the optimal collar choice by providing you with some shopping tips and tricks to keep your puppy happy and healthy for times to come.
So, without any further ado, let’s get right to the bottom of it!
1. You can choose from different styles of collars
The first thing that needs to be considered when picking your first dog collar is its type and purpose. For example, your dog doesn’t need to wear a martingale when it’s playing or relaxing at home. For that, you can always rely on standard dog collars instead. Martingale, choking, and remote barking collars are typically used to train the dog, nothing more. You should avoid using training collars without consulting a professional trainer beforehand, as they can be unsafe when handled poorly.
Overall, do your research until you’ve found the type that fits your needs properly. You can find waterproof collars if your dog enjoys swimming, led-lighted , and many more!
Again, we highly advise against training collars if you’re not willing to work with vets or certified trainers, as these can be quite uncomfortable or even dangerous when used improperly. We also do not condone shock collars at all, as we believe there are safer, less painful alternatives that can bring more benefits to your dog’s training instead.
2. Material choice matters (a lot!)
Many dogs can have allergies to certain materials such as nylon, so make sure you’ve consulted with your vet prior to making your purchase. As you may already know, nylon and silicone collars are among the most common and most affordable collar models offered on the market. They come in various sizes and styles, but they’re also not the most durable. Besides nylon and silicone, metal is also extremely popular among many dog owners. While durable and easy to clean and maintain, collars made out of metal can present a choking hazard if your dog’s left unmonitored, so we suggest avoid using them on the daily basis.
Lastly, there are leather collars, which may be the priciest option on this list, but nonetheless among our favorites. They work super well for dogs with allergies, they’re durable and simple to maintain. If you decide to opt for this model type, ensure it’s made out of genuine leather for the best possible results.
3. Shop from a reliable supplier
Only buy all of your pet-related stuff from reliable suppliers. Do your research until you’ve found a company you can trust. The same goes for dog toys, edibles, and leashes. The suppliers should be a company of dog lovers such as yourself, so you’ll be able to get the quality your best friend deserves.
Places like this website are a good way to learn more about everything dog-related, including the optimal choice of collar, so check it out for some extra tips.
4. Getting the right size is of the utmost importance
If you unintentionally get the wrong size, you’re risking putting your dog into an uncomfortable situation. We suggest you do as much research as you can to prevent this from happening. The first thing you’ll need to do is taking precise measurements from your dog. Look at standardized sizes for its breed online to see whether your measurements make sense. Then, after you’ve bought it, remember to test the collar with the “two-finger” rule. If you can fit two fingers between the collar and your dog’s neck, you’re good to go. Otherwise, return the collar and ask for a different size.
If you’re still unsure whether the collar is a good fit for your dog, observe its behavior. Look for any signs of discomfort or uneasiness and act accordingly.
5. Decorations should be the least of your concerns!
While getting a fancy-looking collar is certainly a plus, it should never be your priority. One of the biggest mistakes new dog owners make is buying a collar according to their visual preferences. Now, we’re not saying your dog’s collar shouldn’t be visually appealing, we’re just saying it shouldn’t be its only selling point.
Your dog’s comfort and well-being come first: everything else should be secondary. Always prioritize the collar’s quality above everything else. You wouldn’t wear shoes that are a size too large or small, now, would you? The same logic can be applied to your dog’s collar!
Overall, if you’re buying collars only because they look good, you’re doing it wrong! Ensure you’ve taken the right measurements, talked to your vet, and considered all of your options before you even start thinking about different colors, patterns, and designs.
6. The collar should be properly maintained
Every type of collar requires its own, specific maintenance routine. Ask your supplier for more information, especially if you’re purchasing a letter one. We suggest you never wash it with aggressive soaps and shampoos, as it can be hazardous to your dog’s coat.
Again, do your research to find the best possible maintenance solution for your chosen product. Keeping it clean is crucial for your dog’s health. Besides, all types except the ones made out of metal tend to get smelly over time.
If your suppliers aren’t responding to your inquires, seek advice online. There are many useful articles on the web where you can find some excellent tips on the topic.
The bottom line
As we’ve mentioned before, your dog’s well-being is your responsibility, so make sure everything you buy for them is of superb quality.
Overall, we hope our article proved to be useful to you (and your dog!) and we wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors.