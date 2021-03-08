6 Things You Must Know When Buying Aluminium Tube

Tubes, pipes, and tubing are some of the most important parts of pretty much every industry. No matter if we are looking at the automotive industry, industrial, architecture, or even medical, pipes are everywhere.
They are a part of every home, and we use them daily without even noticing that. If you are part of an industry that is in need of tubing, and if you are looking for the best material for your specific needs, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to talk about one of the most commonly used materials when manufacturing pipes. Continue reading if you want to learn some of the things you must know when buying aluminium tubes.
1. Overall Properties
The first thing you need to know about this material is that it is extremely lightweight. Many people are going with aluminium when it comes to piping because it is not going to add an additional strain on the system.
With this material, you can add different types of pipes, and they are not going to add a lot of weight or burden your piping system. You should know that it is one-third lighter when compared to stainless steel or other materials, so it is the best choice for those who are in need of pipes that do not weigh a lot.
However, you should also know that this is not the strongest material you can find on the market, so if you are looking for a material that is strong, you should opt for something else.
2. Corrosion
When looking for the right material for your needs, you need to think about corrosion resistance. When you choose something that is going to easily rust, chances are, it will quickly damage, break, and cause serious issues in your home. When it comes to tubes and pipes, you need to choose a material that is going to withstand different fluids, and that will not rust if it is exposed to water constantly.
Aluminium is one of those materials that will not easily corrode, and it is pretty safe to use. When choosing the right tubes for you, you should know that this material is a safe choice. Note that one thing that will affect the durability of the material is the alloys, so you need to pay close attention to the additional materials added to the product. They can make the pipes rust faster, or add an additional layer of protection against corrosion.
3. Heat Resistance
Now let’s talk about the heat resistance, and as you already know, this property is extremely important, especially if you need to use your pipes for your kitchen or bathroom, where they are going to be exposed to high temperatures.
This material offers high conductivity, and its thermal conductivity is several times bigger when compared to other metals including stainless steel. When you want to move electricity or heat, this is your safest bet, as aluminium is not going to get damaged or break when it is exposed to higher temperatures. According to Chal, this is the best material to choose if you want to purchase tubes that are going to be an excellent conductor for both electricity or heat.
Its tensile strength will increase as the temperature drops, and it will stay tougher when it is exposed to colder temperatures.
4. Finish
When it comes to finishing options, and how your pipes look, there are several options you can choose from. Know that even though the finish is not something that will affect the product, it will still affect the overall look that it adds to your home.
On the market, you can usually purchase bright polished, brushed polished, or mill finish pipes. Note that depending on your needs, you can choose any of these finishes, and if you need something custom made, you can talk to the manufacturer. Depending on where you choose to buy your pipes, you may be offered more or fewer options when it comes to the type of finish, and length of the pipes.
5. Advantages
This material is one of the easiest ones to acquire, and it is usually much more affordable than other metals you can find on the market. Depending on the type of pipe you are looking for, as well as the size and thickness, the prices will vary, but it is usually cheaper than other options.
As we mentioned before, this material is the best when it comes to heat and electrical conductivity, and it is the safest one to install in your home. It will offer a lot of protection, and it is really lightweight. It leaves a much smaller carbon footprint when compared with other metals, and with that, it is better for the planet and the environment. It is a recyclable material, and it can be reformed and reprocessed without losing any of its quality.
6. Disadvantages
The last thing we are going to talk about are the disadvantages of aluminium pipes. As we mentioned before, this material is not the strongest one there is, so if you use a lot of force on it, or if it is under too much pressure, it can bend or break. Even though it is strong enough to withstand some standard pressure, it won’t be the best one for heavy-duty jobs.
If you are looking for pipes that won’t break with ease, then you should choose aluminium tubes that are thicker and that have higher wall thickness.
Even though this material is fully recyclable, not everyone chooses to recycle it and it usually ends up in landfill sites. This could lead to additional pollution and environmental issues.
These are some of the properties that come with this type of metal. Know that depending on your specific needs, you may choose to go with it, or choose a stronger material that can withstand more pressure. Talk to the seller, or the manufacturer to find out which material is the right one for you. Note that the tubes come in different sizes, and with different wall thicknesses, so you are free to test several types out until you find the pipe that perfectly fits your needs.