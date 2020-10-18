Whenever thinking about buying an inground pool, doing your research prior to the matter is always something we’ll advise.
Why is that? Well, it’s solely because inground pools can be very expensive and time-consuming to build. Naturally, it would work in your favor to be as cost-effective and time-effective as possible.
To prevent that, here are 3 things to consider before buying an inground swimming pool.
1. The Type of Pool
This is one of the most important things to consider as it directly impacts your budget. Different types of pools exist that vary in cost, make, and each one comes with a different set of benefits.
There are predominantly three types. Those are fiberglass, concrete, and vinyl. Each one comes with its own set of pros and cons, and each one works best in different circumstances.
Let’s talk about them a bit.
· Fiberglass
Fiberglass emerges as the best option for many suburban households. And like we mentioned previously, there are reasons why. For example, why people love it is because it is very low maintenance.
This is the biggest strength of fiberglass pools. The exterior and interior are both immune to most forms of algae, so cleaning the thing is a piece of cake.
With that said, you will have to spend money on maintenance and maintenance-related tasks. Another huge benefit is the design and feel of the thing. These pools have very clean designs and feel extremely smooth.
And lastly, but not least, these pools are extremely easy to build and set up.
· Concrete
Concrete pools are just as popular as fiberglass because it gives the user a lot of customization. Concrete pools can fill in whichever shape you want, whichever size, but you will pay for it, a lot.
The biggest drawback to these types is the fact that they are the most expensive ones that exist. They’re much more expensive than fiberglass and don’t get us started on vinyl.
But the clear and obvious benefits to concrete types are, well…clear and evident.
You can fit this pool in whichever size and shape, and this is oftentimes the selling point for many households. Maintaining the thing is very hard as it costs a lot of money.
Fortunately, concrete types are extremely durable and will a lot break down under any circumstances.
· Vinyl
And lastly, we have vinyl pools. These are very inexpensive but are built with the very low quality compared to both. On average, a vinyl type will cost you $1,100 annually to maintain, compared to $2,700 and $3,700 for concrete and fiberglass.
This makes it the most cost-effective type to maintain.
As a matter of fact, vinyl pools are the least expensive ones and that does come with obvious drawbacks.
2. Time to Construct
We mentioned earlier that certain types take longer to construct than others. Fiberglass and vinyl units take the least amount of time, while concrete the most.
And this is something that you have to take into consideration because concrete pools can take a lot of time to construct.
Fiberglass types will take anything from three to six weeks to construct. During the process, you will learn a lot of things related to the industry if you choose the wrong company.
Whenever choosing a company, always go for the one that can offer quality and durability as well. That’s why we recommend a look at this website.
Concrete types, as we mentioned, take the most time to construct. If fiberglass took three to six weeks, concrete takes three to six months!
This is something you have to take into account as you might miss the summer months altogether!
And vinyl is the type that sort of goes in between. The most it will take to construct a vinyl pool is eight weeks, with a four-week starting period.
3. What Does It Take to Start the Construction Process?
Bear with us on this one as you’d be surprised how important this one is. If you don’t make sure that you can construct a pool in your neighborhood, then you’re in for a wild and potentially, costly ride.
Let’s look at the things you need to construct a pool.
· Permits
Obtaining a permit is the most important thing. You cannot construct the swimming pool of your dreams without one.
And the process of obtaining this permit can sometimes be very difficult and tricky. That’s because it all depends on the type of pool you have, the size, and various other factors.
You will have to go to your local city council and talk with the right people about it.
· Preparing the Land
Once you have the right permits, it’s now time to prepare the land itself. You will need to call in a professional and excavate the site where the pool will be constructed. This can be any third-party company that does such jobs, or the pool company itself.
You will also need to prepare other things that go in accordance with such a task. For example, you might wish to build a patio first that will complement the area.
After all this, you will need to do some landscaping to fit all the things you’ve planned so far.
· Installation
And lastly, we come to the installation process. Now, this is done once the land has been prepared and ready. While there isn’t much to think about this one, as the company will explain everything there is to it.
What you will need to do is a final preparation and give the green light.
Finishing Thoughts
There are plenty of other things to consider such as size and shape, but we feel the internet has an abundance of information on such topics.
We hope that the ones we did mention are of greater importance as there is plenty of confusion out there on the topic of swimming pool types, permits, and so forth.
We also hope that you liked this article and that it will help you when the time for building the swimming pool of your dreams come.