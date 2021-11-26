A Guide to Buying Fashion Gifts for Christmas

Christmas is almost here which means it’s time to start thinking about doing your Christmas shopping if you haven’t already begun. Shopping for Christmas gifts is an experience most of us find stressful, and this is because not only does it cost a lot of money, but there’s also a lot of pressure to find gifts that your loved ones will like.
For some people this is easy, but for others, it can be hard to find them something they don’t already have. This leaves you with two options: buy them a sentimental gift or buy them a practical gift. Sentimental presents can be ideal (see some good ideas here), but they can also be a bit hit and miss. If you go down the practical route, it might lead you to fashion.
Buying clothes as gifts is no mean feat and is fairly high risk. The recipient will either love it or hate it, so to avoid a flop and an awkward interaction in which they pretend they like it but actually don’t, you need to do your research to make sure you’re hitting the mark.
If you’re thinking about buying a fashion gift for a loved one this Christmas (or for any other occasion), read our essential guide below to ensure you nail it.
Don’t buy fashion gifts for acquaintances
First of all, let’s establish who it’s suitable to buy a Christmas gift for. You should never buy a fashion gift for a work colleague or acquaintance. This is because fashion items like clothes and jewelry are highly personal, so you don’t want to overstep any boundaries – especially if you don’t know them that well.
Think about it like this: if a work colleague bought you a flamboyant dress, how would you feel? It’s likely that you’d feel uncomfortable because it’s the sort of thing you’d expect from a partner, child, sibling, parent, or close friend. With this in mind, avoid buying fashion presents for people you’re not extremely close to because it could end up being awkward for everyone involved.
Make sure you’re confident you know their style
The next step to buying a fashion related gift is to be 100% confident that you know the recipient’s style. Fashion is unique to each and every person, with some preferring a more subtle style whilst others love bold, alternative pieces that reflect their personalities.
If you’re not sure of someone’s exact style or what they would wear, don’t buy a fashion related gift for them. If you do, you run the risk of buying them something they won’t wear, and that’s a waste for everyone involved. Given that you should only buy fashion presents for people close to you, knowing their style shouldn’t be too much of a problem.
Confirm their sizes
This is potentially one of the most important parts of buying clothes, shoes, or jewelry for someone at Christmas time. If you don’t know their size, don’t buy anything! The last thing you want is to buy something that doesn’t fit or that someone takes offence to because you’ve got the size wrong.
It’s also worth noting that different shops have different sizing (learn more here). Try to stick to buying items from shops and brands you know the recipient often buys from. Not only is it far more likely that they’ll like the gift and it will suit their style, but you also stand a greater chance of getting the sizing right, too.
Don’t buy things you think they’d look good but wouldn’t naturally buy
As mentioned, style is a very personal thing. You might not necessarily like a person’s fashion sense and you might think something else would suit them, leading you to buy a gift that isn’t within their style. As tempting as this might be for you, never do this. Not only could it be perceived as offensive, but it also shows a disregard for their preferences and shows that you don’t really care for what they like or want.
Make sure you’re only buying presents you know they’ll wear, even if you don’t appreciate their personal style. The aim of presents is to bring joy to the person you’re giving the present to, not to buy something you like.
Don’t buy big, statement items
The next rule of thumb is, unless they’re a partner or you know them like the back of your hand, don’t buy big, exuberant gifts. If you’re romantically involved with the recipient, buying a pair of shoes from Christian Louboutin or cufflinks from Tateossian is fine because you’ll know them inside out and they’ll appreciate the gesture. On the other hand, if you don’t know the person that well, you run the risk of them a) not liking the gift or b) being uncomfortable with such a grand gesture that they can’t or haven’t reciprocated.
Always include a gift receipt
Whenever you’re buying a fashion gift, it’s best practice to include a gift receipt, especially if it’s clothes, shoes, or anything that requires sizing. Whilst you should make every effort to get the sizing right, there will inevitably be a degree of error. If this does happen but the person still loves the gift, they can easily exchange it for a new size using a gift receipt.
Gift receipts are used in favor of normal receipts because they don’t show the price which, of course, is important when it comes to buying presents for someone.
Summary
Christmas isn’t about the presents by any stretch, but if you are going to be taking the time to buy something for someone, you need to make sure you’re getting it right. Fashion presents can be a great gift, especially for those people who love clothes and jewelry, or those who already have everything, but they can be tricky to execute well.
As long as you know the recipient well enough, have a close bond, are confident in their sizing and style, and understand what they’d appreciate, fashion presents are a great option for the upcoming holiday season. Happy shopping!