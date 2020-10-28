7 Pros of Buying Labels Separately – 2020 Guide

If you’re a business owner, then you probably know how important product labels can be. These “stickers” hold tons of information about your products, so you must get the best ones available.
While it might seem like it’s not a big deal at first, small details such as labels can make a huge difference for your business. In this article, we’ll tell you about the advantages of investing in self-adhesive labels and why you should buy them separately.
So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!
Benefit number 1: They save time
Even if you’re a small business owner, and your product line isn’t very large, you can expect your business to grow eventually. Once it does, your employees would be wasting a lot of time and energy just cutting and taping the labels on your products, making the entire process extremely inefficient.
So, instead of wasting precious working hours on mundane tasks like manual labeling, automating the entire process can help you improve your business in no time. Your employees will be able to focus on their most important tasks, which will in turn make your customers more satisfied with your services.
Benefit number 2: They’re cost-efficient
Supplies for creating the labels from ordinary paper are not very costly. Still, to be successful, you’ll always have to think about the long-term consequences. Buying labels separately is much more cost-efficient in the long haul. It reduces the costs of labor and the waste of paper, which can be quite expensive if you’re using it in huge amounts for other daily tasks at the workplace.
So, yes, buying labels separately can help you save some money that could be invested in the further development of your business. While it might not be a particularly large amount, it’s still significant enough to be considered, especially in the long run.
Benefit number 3: They look much more professional
Manually cut labels simply look less professional, and contrary to popular belief, customers do notice. Let’s be realistic, it doesn’t matter how good your employees are at cutting and taping, the labels made manually can’t compare to the manufactured ones.
Even if you’re at the beginning of your journey, your business has to ooze professionalism to attract customers. Small details such as your product labels might seem insignificant, but they do make a difference. As a business professional in a world of rapid changes, you’ll have to make sure everything is top-notch at your company. If your competitors do it better, you’ll quickly be replaced, so don’t underestimate detailing and purchase some labels instead!
Benefit number 4: They’re durable
If you purchase labels separately, you’ll notice that they’re much more durable than your regular paper. They’re made to withstand different temperatures and moisture, so you won’t have to replace them all the time. It saves time, effort, and money, so it’s an investment worth making.
Overall, roll labels won’t get worn out as quickly as the traditional paper ones. Still, it’s important to buy quality labels such as those at labels123.net that won’t damage your printer. So, do your research and get labels that best fit your needs and printing capabilities. Doing this will ensure you get the best possible results and it requires minimal effort on your part.
Benefit number 5: They’re customizable
Purchasing labels separately provides a wide range of opportunities. You’ll be able to customize your labels so they fit your brand perfectly, and we all know how important proper branding is. You can choose color, materials, shape, and many more things that will help you design interesting labels that line up with your branding and marketing strategies.
With plain paper, you won’t have the freedom to create unique-looking labels, which doesn’t help your brand at all. Also, if your products belong in a food and beverage category, for example, their labels have to be water-resistant, which you can’t guarantee with traditional paper.
All in all, by purchasing the product labels separately, you’ll have the opportunity to customize them to your business needs and goals.
Benefit number 6: They’re easy to apply and replace
We’ve mentioned how buying specialized self-adhesive labels can help you become more time-efficient, but there’s another benefit in that: your employees will be more satisfied after you switch to manufactured labels. There’s nothing worse than manually doing something that can be done much faster by automating the processes. If you asked your employees how they feel about creating labels by hand, you’ll probably get a negative response. It’s a boring task that takes a lot of time that could be used much more productively, and once you start improving your business, it might become too overbearing.
Keeping your employees happy and motivated is key to steady business development. So, make their jobs a little easier, and start purchasing your labels separately!
Benefit number 7: You can easily control the quantities
Another great side to purchasing self-adhesive labels is that you’ll be able to order the amount you need easily. Labels have various functionalities, so you’ll sometimes need specific shapes in small quantities. Luckily, almost every supplier is super adaptable these days, so you’ll be able to get your labels quickly and without any trouble.
Other than that, many suppliers offer great discounts due to the crisis caused by COVID19. So while 2020 is unpredictable and tough for many businesses, you’ll be able to enjoy some great deals until the pandemic is over.
The bottom line
There are many benefits to purchasing labels separately: they save time, money, they’re highly customizable, you can choose the quantity as you need it to be, they’re extremely durable, and they’re easy to apply and replace. Whatever you do, make sure to do your research and get labels that work well with your printer, because the low-quality ones can damage your device.
All things considered, investing in manufactured labels is a great step towards an improved business. They look much more professional and they increase the efficiency and productivity of your employees.