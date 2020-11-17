Buying New or Used Car Parts – 2020 Pros and Cons

Taking care of our vehicle is a very important thing, especially if we’re planning to use the same one for a long time. Maintenance is the key for longevity for all cars, and sometimes we’ll find ourselves in a situation where we need to replace a part in order to keep ours in a healthy state.
When it comes to purchasing car parts, there’s a huge “battle” between consumers when the question about used or new is asked. Some find buying used parts appealing, while others not so much. The answer however is purely individual, but obviously, both choices have their own pros and cons, just like everything else in life.
If you don’t have any experience with this, or you do but only with one of the two choices, it’s difficult to weigh in those pros and cons on your own without the help of someone else. Thankfully, we have the right advice for you, so if you are willing to learn more on this subject, feel free to stick with us until the end of this article. We have a lot to talk about so without any further ado, let’s jump straight into what’s worth hearing.
The money-saving factor
Obviously, the largest positive of purchasing used car parts is the money-saving factor. They simply cost less than anything brand-new out of a saloon. In a time where people value their money quite a lot, this can be even more significant than what it looks and sounds like. Let’s be clear here, car parts are not a cheap thing to purchase. Sure, some are affordable, especially for the more common car models, but they are definitely not considered cheap. If it’s more of a key component, it can cost even close to a thousand dollars.
The reason why people purchase used car parts is because they want to save, or they simply don’t have enough for a brand new one. But, this is not the most optimal choice to make if you require a part that plays a huge role in the car based on its wear. For other not so important things however, purchasing used is the way to go.
If you don’t know where to start, you can learn more at https://www.usedpart.us/.
The long-term picture
If you are looking to pull out the most reliability out of your car, and you want to do it in the most efficient way possible, investing in brand-new parts is probably a better idea. Obviously, they will last more than a used one, but you’ll have to pay more for them. So, if you want reliability and that much-required peace-of-mind that everyone’s after, brand-new should probably be the winner in this category. With used parts, you never know what’s going to happen the next day. Maybe one day you’ll wake up and your car simply won’t start. Not that this cannot be the case with brand-new parts, but it’s lot less likely to happen.
If you maintain your car properly however, you won’t have to replace parts often. One of the main reasons why people opt for brand-new is because they won’t have to think of “the issue” for a lot longer afterwards. For a car enthusiast it’s not a problem to constantly be under the hood fiddling around with wires and pipes. But for someone who doesn’t really enjoy doing that, they are usually much happier with a brand-new part that’s going to last longer. Not to mention warranty, but we’ll get to that in just a second.
Availability and convenience
When it comes to availability, finding parts will mostly depend on your car’s model. But, for some vehicles you simply cannot find brand-new parts anymore. We’re talking about old-timers and cars that are no longer produced anymore. So, you will have to opt for used ones instead. With other models however, it’s completely the opposite scenario.
A car that’s a 2020 model is probably not going to break down in the same year you purchased it. Or, even if it does, you have warranty and they’ll replace whatever needs replacing in the store where you got it from. But, if for some reason you want to purchase used parts for it on your own, it may be an issue finding them, solely because of the reason we mentioned above. So, sometimes parts can be found more easily when brand-new, while other times it’s easier to find them if they’re used, if that makes sense.
An issue of warranty
Last but not least, a warranty is something that plays a huge role in the mindset of the average consumer. Whenever we purchase something that’s slightly more expensive and “an important investment”, we look forward to getting a warranty for the product. This gives us that peace of mind that in case something goes wrong, our money won’t be lost. If anything is wrong with the part, and you have a warranty for it, you can easily replace it and be on your way with another brand-new one. This however is not the case with used parts. You’re basically purchasing “a cat in a bag” when going for used parts. If it breaks down, your money is probably as good as they would be if you threw them down the drain.
Conclusion
As you can see, purchasing both used and new car parts is something that’s highly individual, and whether one of those choices will be the most optimal one for you is not easy to tell unless we fully know the situation. But, if you use our guide in order to weigh in the positives and the negatives, you’ll have a much clearer picture about what you’re dealing with.
It’s difficult for a person to know whether it’s more optimal to purchase a used or a brand-new part unless they had some previous experience with this in the past. The thing is, it’s worth doing the research before you spend your money on the wrong choice, which is why we decided to create this weigh-in type of guide for all of you looking to make such an investment in the near future.