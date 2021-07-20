7 Ways Cannabis Can Improve Your Lifestyle

Living happily in today’s world can be challenging. Balancing work, life, school, kids, or any number of other things can get out of control, leaving you feeling helpless and overwhelmed.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can improve your lifestyle, and take the edge off, and cannabis is one of them. It may not be the first thing you think of when trying to live a healthier, happier life, but if used responsibly, we have no doubt that it can be a tremendous help.
We’ve outlined 7 ways that cannabis can improve your life, so sit back, take some notes, and prepare yourself for a better tomorrow!
1. Makes You Laugh More
If you’ve ever experienced a bad case of giggles, you know what we’re talking about. With good company, cannabis has a serious habit of making things funnier than they would be in your normal waking life.
They say that laughter is the best medicine, and that’s not just an old saying for no reason. Laughing actually enhances your oxygen intake. Ever noticed how much you need to catch your breath after a good laugh?
This extra air helps to stimulate your heart, lunges, and muscles. When this increase in blood flow occurs, your body releases endorphins, making you feel even better.
The extra stimulation even helps to boost your immune system, so don’t be shy -laugh it up!
2. Reduces Stress
You don’t have to turn into a stoner or a couch potato to reap the benefits of smoking or ingesting cannabis. When you take a reasonable dosage, this magical plant helps you relax and take things as they come.
Imagine feeling the effects of a pot brownie or a marijuana cigarette when receiving some stressful news. You might find yourself to be a little more accepting than usual!
The chemical compound found in cannabis called CBD has been shown to reduce levels of anxiety in numerous mental health patients, including those suffering from PTSD (and that’s not even the psychoactive compound found in the plant).
Other studies have shown that low doses of cannabis trigger the release of serotonin, resulting in you feeling better almost instantly.
3. Helps Reduce Chronic Pain
The same phenomenon mentioned above also helps to reduce chronic pain. The psychoactive compound in cannabis (THC) resembles cannabinoid chemicals that occur naturally in the body.
So when cannabis is smoked or ingested, it activates the brain’s reward system, automatically reducing the level of pain you experience.
Cannabis has even been shown to reduce inflammation, further reducing chronic pain (and even nausea).
Keep in mind that these benefits mostly occur when cannabis is taken in low dosages, so there’s no need to go and get stoned!
4. Improves Your Mindfulness
Speaking of getting stoned -the feeling of being high can either trap you in your own little world, or relax you to the point of accepting things as they are. The latter experience can become extremely therapeutic.
If you’re not familiar with the term mindfulness, it simply means keeping your attention and energy in the present moment, and accepting things as they are without fear or judgement.
Mindfulness in itself has countless health benefits, and you don’t necessarily need cannabis to practice it, but the two go well together.
Some health benefits of practicing mindfulness include reduced blood pressure, reduced feelings of anxiety, and an increase in your overall sense of satisfaction in life.
Living mindfully allows you to live each moment to its fullest, and we think cannabis is a great aid to get you there when times are tough.
5. Unleashes Your Creativity
You may think that creativity isn’t for everyone -think again! Whether you’re a writer, visual artist, musician, or not, accessing your creative side will enhance your perspective in the best way.
You don’t have to compose a symphony or paint the next Mona Lisa to reap the benefits of getting creative. Simply jotting down thoughts into a notebook, playing a few notes on the guitar, or drawing whatever pops into your head gets your creative juices flowing.
Oftentimes though, people get, “writer’s block,” and resolve to think that there’s just something wrong with them. This is actually a myth because what causes writer’s block is self-judgement, and exaggerated criticism of your ideas before they ever leave your brain.
Using cannabis can help to quiet your inner critic, allowing you to create without crippling self-judgement. This frees your mind to imagine and create things you may have never thought possible, and in turn, gives you a sense of happiness and achievement.
6. Boosts Your Metabolism
In a world filled with 10-week challenges and juice cleanses, having a healthy metabolism is invaluable. Using cannabis can help boost your metabolism and reach your weight goals.
A boosted metabolism doesn’t just mean you burn calories faster either. It actually helps your body utilize the nutrients it receives more efficiently.
Using cannabis to boost your metabolism will also help to keep your bowel movements regular, reducing any stress caused from irregularity.
7. Makes it Easier to Sleep
Insomnia isn’t that uncommon. Unfortunately, many people have trouble sleeping at night, but there are treatment options available, and cannabis is one of them!
The relaxing effects of cannabis help to put your mind and body at ease, so when your head hits the pillow at night, all you have to do is sleep!
There’s no denying the health benefits of a good night’s rest. You have more energy throughout the day, you have better mental focus, you can maintain a healthy weight, get sick less often, and the list goes on!
Using cannabis is a fantastic way to help get your sleep back on track. If you’re interested in learning more about how to get your medical marijuana card, or locate a dispensary near you, make sure to check out Veriheal.
Conclusion
Life is tough, but you don’t have to fall victim to the stress it can create. There are countless ways to improve your lifestyle, and using cannabis the right way will do just that.