Captain America Winter Soldier Blue Leather Jacket – 2021 Review

The Captain America The Winter Soldier Leather Jacket is made from genuine Cow leather, There is use of a jersey material on the front abdomen area. The Captain America Leather Jacket has pads on the forearms and biceps, this blue leather jacket comes with zipper cuffs.
Winter Soldier Captain America Leather Jacket
The Captain America Winter Soldier Leather Jacket has ribbed leather shoulders, there is a leather standup collar and an inside ribbed with elastic to keep you warm and the cold out. There are no pockets, cause Captain America is always on guard and needs to be ready as anything can happen. Version 2 of this jacket is also available Captain America with grey star and stripes.
Features
- Material: 100% Real Leather.
- Lining: Polyester Lining.
- Pockets: No pocket.
- Front style: Full zip closure.
- Stitching: Double stitching for durability Style.