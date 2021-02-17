Captain America Steve Rogers The Winter Soldier Leather Jacket 2021

The Captain America Steve Rogers The Winter Solider Leather Jacket is made from genuine Cowhide leather. There is use of a jersey material on the front abdomen area. The Steve Rogers Captain America Leather Jacket has pads on the forearms and biceps, this blue leather jacket comes with zipper cuffs.
Captain America Steve Rogers The Winter Soldier Real Leather Jacket
The Captain America Steve Rogers The Winter Solider Leather Jacket has ribbed leather shoulders, there is a leather standup collar and an inside ribbed with elastic to keep you warm and the cold out. There are no pockets, cause Captain America is always on guard and needs to be ready as anything can happen.
Features
- 100% Genuine Leather.
- Original YKK Zipper closure.
- Premium Stitching for Long Lasting Durability.
- Silver Star Logo at Front and Back.