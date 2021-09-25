Car Accident in Queens, NY: All you Need to Know!

Some car accidents and crashes in Queens have devastating consequences. Right after an accident, you are expected to take action. Pull over and call the local law enforcement immediately. If anyone is injured, you are required to call 911.
Injuries from car crashes are not always apparent, so make sure to check with an injury doctor soon after, even if you don’t have visible injuries. Once you feel better, you need to inform your insurance company and call a Queens car accident lawyer. Below are some more important aspects worth knowing.
Informing your insurer
For the unversed, NY is a no-fault car insurance state. In all likeliness, you are required to file a claim with your own insurer. Your PIP insurance will typically cover all financial losses, including medical bills. There are some circumstances when you can actually hold the at-fault driver responsible for your losses. In that case, you need to file a claim with their insurer.
The pure comparative fault rule
New York follows the pure comparative fault rule. If you had a share of fault, your eventual settlement will be reduced by your fault percentage. You can file a personal injury lawsuit, even if your share of fault is more than 50%. For example, if you were given $50,000 in settlement and were 60% at fault, you can still recover $20,000. Of course, circumstances surrounding an accident can be vastly different.
Hiring a car accident lawyer
In your best interests, you may want to work with a reliable car accident lawyer. Attorneys know what it takes to negotiate with insurance companies, and they can take things forward to court if things don’t go as expected. You should definitely consider calling a lawyer, if:
- You have suffered serious losses
- You have sustained injuries that can impact your life ahead
- You were at fault to an extent
- You are not sure of what caused the accident
- You don’t want to deal with the insurance company
Car crashes and fatal accidents are not uncommon on NY roads. Immediately after an accident, you are expected to take action, provided you are physically capable of doing so. Before anything else, check if someone injured requires medical attention and call the police. It is necessary to report a car accident if it results in death, injury, or considerable vehicle damage (the vehicle cannot be driven safely from the accident scene). Once you have taken the necessary steps, it’s time to call a reliable car accident attorney for legal advice. Below is an overview of how an attorney can help.
Insurance companies are here for profit
Minimize your stress
People often have reservations about hiring an accident attorney because they worry about the lawyer’s fee. The good news is most personal injury law firms in Houston take such accident & crash cases on a contingency fee. The lawyer only gets paid if they win. The contingency fee can vary – 20% to 40% – of the final settlement. Hiring a lawyer is an assurance that you are not alone in handling your case. Your attorney can take care of the paperwork and ensure that you have time to recover.
Always remember that insurance companies are not in the business of paying settlements. The claims adjuster will want to offer the lowest amount possible, and without an attorney, you may end up with a raw deal.
As for the cost of legal representation, most car accident lawyers in Queens work on a contingency fee. That means that the lawyer only gets paid if they win. Find a lawyer soon after the car accident. Click here for more information.