How can you tell if CBD is high-quality – 2021 Guide

For years, CBD products have been used for medical purposes, ie for the treatment of various diseases and conditions. Although this field has not yet been sufficiently explored, CBD products have been shown to be very effective in treating arthritis, psoriasis and other skin diseases, kidney and liver disease, cancer, and have been shown to be useful in treating headaches, insomnia, anxiety, and depression.
When we mention cannabis, the first thought of many people is a hallucinogenic effect. It is important to understand at the outset that CBD products are made from industrial hemp, which means that it contains THC in negligible amounts, and it is known that it is responsible for the “high” feeling.
In many countries, CBD products are legal, although there are still those that do not allow their cultivation, sale, and consumption. Today, it is possible to find various CBD products on the market, depending on what you need them for and which method of consumption you prefer. Either way, everyone will find something for themselves, be it oil, vaping, cream, or a hemp flower used to smoke or make tea.
Today, it is very easy to find a place to buy these products – many stores sell these products, and there are many online shops that you can see if you click on maincore.ch. However, one question arises – how do you know that you have bought a quality product? Read below for tips that can help you.
Ingredients
It is very important to pay attention to the ingredients of a particular CBD product, as there are certain names that must be found on that list.
It is important to know that there are several types of CBD oils on the market and today each with the same ingredients and the same quality. For example, full-spectrum oils contain THC, which poses a risk of a psychoactive effect, while broad spectrum oils contain THC in small, negligible amounts. this is another reason to read the list of ingredients.
Packing
Manufacturing companies use various tricks to “breakthrough” their products to the market, as well as to be noticed. If you notice a new package of CBD oil on the shelf that is very reminiscent of a familiar one, which you have already used, it is better to stay there. Why? The answer is very simple – if the packaging is almost identical, there is a good chance that this was the goal of the manufacturer – to confuse customers who are used to buying the other product, or not to notice the difference and buy this one. Should we say that such products are most often of dubious quality?
Price
The more expensive – the better. This is the motto used by many when buying clothes, furniture, or any other item. In essence, this is true, though not necessarily. But if, for example, we have CBD oils that range in price from $ 30- $ 100 and then you come across someone that costs less than $ 20, ask yourself why that is. It is very likely that it is a product of poorer quality.
Independently laboratory tested
Every quality and laboratory-tested CBD product will proudly highlight this stamp. So, if there is this stamp on the packaging, there is no doubt that it is a question of quality, a laboratory-tested product.
Do your research
When evaluating a product, you should look for certain terms, such as:
- USDA-certified organic
- CO2 extracts
- solvents
- decarboxylated
- without pesticides or herbicides
- without additives
- without preservatives
- solvents
- laboratory tested
However, in many cases, it will be difficult to prove that these claims are true. The best way is to look for all available laboratory test results related to a particular manufacturer.
How is CBD dosed?
When we talk about the dosage of any CBD product, we must say that there is a recommended minimum and maximum dose, depending on which amount suits whom. In any case, it is advisable to start with the minimum dose of intake, and gradually increase it if there is no effect.
Although there are no reliable data on the effects of CBD on the development of the fetus or infant, it is best to avoid unnecessary exposure to anything that could endanger pregnancy so preparations containing CBD are not recommended for pregnant and lactating women.
Are there any side effects?
Like any drug, this one can have side effects, although they are generally mild, almost non-existent. However, it is important to know that nausea and vomiting may occur, as well as headache and drowsiness, so it is advisable to start consuming in the evening, ie when you are sure that you will not need to drive.
After how long does it start to feel the effect?
The effects of CBD can be felt a few minutes after consumption for 2-3 hours. Overall, cannabidiol is a versatile supplement that many people include in their lifestyle to improve their quality of life and health, but it should be noted that it should not be considered an officially recognized drug but a dietary supplement and in no case recommended discontinuation. medically prescribed medications before consulting a doctor.
Studies have shown that cannabinoids cause significantly fewer side effects than opioids (such as morphine) and often remove pain as effectively as opioids, if not more.
Final thoughts
CBD oil should be distinguished from ordinary hemp oil. Hemp oil is obtained from seeds, and CBD oil – by extracting resin from the plant itself. So, CBD oil is mixed with organic olive or hemp oil, and so we get an oil with a CBD oil content of 5%, 10%, 15%, etc.
CBD also affects the brain. It suppresses the effects of stress and its harmful effects helps alleviate anxiety and depression by stimulating the body’s secretion of serotonin, popularly known as the “happiness hormone”. However, since there may be an unwanted interaction with antidepressants and other synthetic drugs, as in all previous cases, a doctor should be consulted.