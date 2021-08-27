CBD Oil to Control Stress

If we humans have an enemy then fear and stress are both enemies. Fear causes stress, so man’s greatest enemy is stress. Uncomfortable and tense situations are the ones that create that feeling of insecurity in people, the feeling of doubt and restlessness. Dear readers, this is stress. It controls the body, but it also harms it, so we need to control it in a timely and effective manner.
Stress, in small amounts, is a superpower, but in high doses, it is a poison.
Considering that searches for both terms — CBD and stress — have risen like foam in Google during 2020 -stress and anxiety levels have also increased considerably.
Today, it is fair and necessary to address the positive relationship between stress and cannabidiol, that natural ingredient extracted from the cannabis plant that has more and more uses in emotional well-being. When stress is such an enemy to us, we need to find a suitable way to approach it. The most suitable is through CBD products that can completely cope with stress without any problem or difficulty. Although cannabis was once considered a harmful substance without any evidence, today it is proving to be a great stress fighter after the great research that has been done.
The regulations for these products are different all over the world and that is sometimes the obstacle to trying this kind of stress therapy. In some countries it is allowed, but in some it is not yet.
The benefits of CBD on a topical level
The increase in the market of cosmetic products with CBD related to well-being is no accident: oils, bath soaps, relaxing roll-on … some suppliers confirm that CBD is capable of generating positive effects and helping to improve mood, especially oils with CBD levels above 10%, “the most effective cosmetic version of CBD to combat anxiety,” they point out.
In the UK, the use of these oils is only regulated at the topical level. Still, in the United States, for example, their sublingual use has become famous — applying a few drops under the tongue — since its legislation does allow its oral intake.
CBD oil and wellness: how to use it?
For each dietary supplement it is necessary to take care how it is ingested. It is of great importance to achieve the desired effect. And what is the desired effect? Of course, the desired effect is less stress and greater calm of the body and psyche throughout the day. It is a natural formula that helps the body deal with stress, so it is necessary for the intake to be according to a specific pattern to get the desired effect.
Although topical formulas act in the application and are not as effective as oral formulas at the brain level to control stress and anxiety, currently, in the UK, there is an extensive range of cosmetics with CBD and calming purposes.
For example, soothing body oils are interesting — CBD also has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties on a topical level, soothing roll-ons formulated with relaxing essential oils and CBD and, above all, CBD oils.
Stress and eating
Cannabis was banned approximately 90 years ago. When the plant disappeared from the fields, it also disappeared from our diet. Farmers used to feed their cattle with hemp, and when the use of any cannabis-related product was banned, they had to look for another type of food. This simple fact is an example of how the elimination of hemp has influenced the increase in stress.
Hemp contains more than 113 cannabinoids, active compounds with a wide variety of beneficial properties (click here to learn about the benefits of CBD). Before its prohibition, hemp was part of our diet, both when using its oil and seeds for cooking and when eating the meat of animals fed with it. Through diet, we got the active ingredients from hemp, including cannabidiol (CBD). Even today, some people use seeds or a cannabis product in their diet and thus improve their function, ie improve the function of the whole organism, which is of great importance.
CBD oil to decrease stress for athletes
Sport is strenuous and often very stressful. Wondering why? This is precisely because the expectations towards them are high and because they are required to achieve results that are often unattainable. But here are cannabis-based products that help regulate stress, but also regulate muscle function and improve fitness.
Many athletes lead such busy lives that they are victims of chronic stress and anxiety. In this field, it has been shown that CBD offers outstanding results, becoming a healthy and natural alternative that does not produce side effects on the individual’s psyche.
As if that were not enough, thanks to the state of mind and body relaxation, it is possible to fall asleep without using anxiolytics or sleeping pills that can cause addiction or affect decision-making during athletic performance. It also improves mood, favoring the ability to respond positively to various daily commitments at a social and physical training level.
It gives way to a conscious and responsible use of CBD oil by athletes who want to enjoy its natural benefits. Nevertheless, some experts recommend that in those high-performance athletes, it is necessary to suspend the use or consumption of CBD-based products, as alterations or false positives in anti-doping tests could occur, especially if the quality of the product is unknown or if it has traces of other cannabinoids that could be detected in the tests. The best thing is for a professional to certify the quality and origin of the product and establish the doses for its use.
CBD oils are the wealth we have for us, which we obviously do not use well enough. It is a natural way to help the body and the psyche get rid of stress and tension. That is why we need to take advantage of the benefits of cannabis converted into oil for regular use and help ourselves and our bodies. Only then will we emerge victorious and be stronger than the stress and stressful situations we face every day throughout the day.