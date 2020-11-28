How to Increase your Chances to Win USA Green Card Lottery

The United States of America require a Green Card out of the foreigners in order to allow access for a longer stay, and getting one is certainly not an easy procedure. But, we also cannot deny the fact they made it easy for the lucky ones. If you haven’t heard already, there’s a lottery that allows you the chance to win a Green Card. As you probably guessed, many people participate in it, so your chances are not as large as you would like them to be. There is a way to increase them however.
Before we begin, it’s important to note that your chances may now be higher as of 2019 due to all the passport regulations. According to some of the statistics, your current chances are laying somewhere around 1:45.
Some like to visit the USA for its amazing work opportunities, while others are going after the famous American dream lifestyle. What your reason is doesn’t really matter, what matters is that we get you a USA Green Card out of the lottery. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.
Understanding the lottery
So in order to win in something, you need to clearly understand how it works. The best way to do that is by reading the following:
Every year, the government of The United States issues visas at an equal number of 50,000. Citizens of other continents can participate for a symbolic fee that covers only some basic costs (basically free). In countries where the rate of immigration to the United States is low, more tickets are drawn. The point of this is to increase the interest in such countries and to allow everyone a chance and an opportunity to visit the United States.
Three years ago, in 2017, more than twenty million people participated in the green card lottery. Your work and education experiences will determine whether you are eligible for entry or not. But, they won’t have any impact on your chances. So basically, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a doctor or a programmer, the chances for winning are random.
How can I see the Green Card Lottery Results?
Sometimes winners are notified by e-mail, other times they’re not. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s not an easy task notifying fifty thousand people, so sometimes you may not really know that you’ve won. This is why we recommend checking the results manually. There are numerous ways to do this, as some websites allow direct visibility to the results, but only official websites that are operated by your embassy are a reliable source for it. Don’t be tricked into checking other sites that may be a way to get your personal data.
Every participant has a confirmation number that consists out of sixteen digits. You can input this number and check if you are one of those with the good news or not. If you for some reason forget your number or lose it, you can retrieve it from the entrant status check website. For this you will have to use your previously added e-mail address.
Increasing your chances
A way to increase your chance is by applying together with your spouse. If one of you ends up winning, you can easily get another citizenship if your partner already has one.
Other ways to increase your chances is to be amongst the first people to apply for it. Applying from a country where a lot of tickets are being drawn but the interest is not as high is also another good way to increase your chances.
For example, if you have two citizenships, you can apply from the country where more tickets are drawn, since you cannot apply from two countries at once. Just remember that you’ll have to apply on time, otherwise you’ll lose the chance to get a greencard.
If you get stuck in the process, communicating with an experienced green card attorney, or in some countries called an immigration attorney, will help you out a ton.
Avoid fake websites that may steal your info
It’s not a secret that many people tried turning scamming into a business, and the worst thing about this is that even more people fall for those scams. The way this works is simple:
Someone notifies another person that they won the greencard lottery. The person notified of this is possibly in a state of euphoria so they won’t really think much and proceed with what the scammer tells them. Then, they’re being told to send their personal information in order to complete the application, and that’s already more than enough to get that info stolen from you. As we mentioned above, check only legitimate websites run by your government and embassy.
Other things to note
The confirmation numbers you’ll receive throughout the process have to be saved somewhere where you won’t lose them. There are ways to retrieve them in case you lose them, but it’s better to avoid losing them in the first place. In case you end up winning, start preparing your documents for application as soon as possible, don’t waste any time.
Conclusion
Going through your entire lifetime without visiting the United States of America is a waste, according to many, and if you share the same opinion on this matter, then you are most likely interested in getting a green card. It’s one of the best ways to get in touch with the USA. But, it’s a long procedure, one filled with tons of requirements, and not everybody has the time for that. Thankfully, the USA knows how to attract people, and they certainly know how to turn everything into a “game”, one of those examples being the green card lottery.
If you are lucky enough, winning a Green Card on this lottery can be a life-changing opportunity. And luckily for you, in today’s article we explained how to increase your chances of doing so. Feel free to check our tips out. We wish you the best of luck on the drawing cycle. Stay safe.
