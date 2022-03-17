How to Choose The Best Dining Table Shape For Any Room

Last year, I decided to completely remodel my kitchen and dining area, and truth be told, one of the most daunting and complex tasks that I had to go through was choosing the build of my new dining table. Why? Well, there are so many options available on the market, that I spent hours searching for the right one for my home.
Although it was completely overwhelming for me, it doesn’t have to be like that for you, which is why I decided to create this helpful guide that’ll highlight some things that you should consider before choosing a table. Here are the top tips for choosing the best option for any area and layout:
1. Firstly, Think About How Much You Can Spend
Before you start browsing the Internet for inspiration, the first thing that you’ll need to consider is how much money you can spend on a new dining table. Why is this important? Well, for starters, it’ll help you with narrowing down your list of potential options – which will make the entire process easier – and second, you’ll know how to work with your budget, meaning that you could, for example, wait a little bit longer until you have enough money for buying a more expensive option.
2. Think Long And Hard About The Size
You might not realize this, but a lot of homeowners make the mistake of purchasing something that is either too big or too small for the area they’re working with. Because of this, one of the most important things that you must figure out is how large it needs to be to adapt to the dimensions of the space, but more importantly, to accommodate the needs of your family, meaning that you cannot opt for an undersized option if you have a family of six.
A fitting choice is one that is big enough to fill and complement the site, and you should remember, you must leave a distance of approximately 50 inches for a large space, 40 inches for a standard one, and 30 inches from the nearest wall in a smaller space. It’s worth mentioning that the width of the top shouldn’t be more than 50 inches, mostly because it’ll make it difficult for your family members to reach out and take food from the center of it.
3. The Scope of The Room
The size of the table must also suit the size of the room you’re planning on placing it in. Because of this and to avoid making the aforementioned mistake, you should measure the area. To make it easier for yourself, you can use a designing app that’ll allow you to place different objects in an area, hence, you’ll be capable of imagining what it’ll look like and you’ll also be able to rearrange it if you don’t like your initial idea.
4. The Height is Important Too
Another important feature that a lot of people seem to neglect is the height of the top you’re looking at. Most of the options will have a height that goes from 75 to 80 inches, but, some of the best options need to offer a height that can provide comfort when it comes to having enough leg area. By considering the height, you can ensure that anyone can comfortably sit down, without kicking or stepping on each other’s legs.
5. The Shape is Crucial
If there is one thing that you must take away from this article, it’s the fact that the shape of the table and the legs will have a huge impact on what the entire area will look like. Because of this, you must carefully think about what might work best for you – again, there are apps that can help you with this. Nonetheless, some of the forms that you could opt for as you’re browsing for that perfect top are the following:
– Round – the first option that you may want to think about is purchasing a round top, one that could be combined with other furniture such as pedestals. One of the benefits of this form is that it can fit an even or odd number of individuals and it works perfectly for smaller areas. You should know, a larger round top might be shaky, thus, it might be reasonable if you stick to something smaller that’ll suit the needs you and your family have.
– Oval – another option that is perfect for a smaller room is an oval dining table such as the ones offered by Lamaison. Not only will they look amazing in a tighter space, but they’ll visually open up the space. Also, if you think that you might need to squeeze in an extra chair or two during specific occasions, you’ll be able to do so with an oval top option. There are options that come with pedestal bases, but if you wish for them to be sturdy, opt for one that comes with legs.
– Square – if you’re eating room is extensive and square-shaped, you need to opt for a square top, however, you should know that it might be a bit complex to serve individuals. Nonetheless, if you opt for it, you must make sure that it can fit four to six individuals, and if needed, there are also larger options. By choosing this shape, it’ll make the area look elegant and long, and if placed properly, it’ll also form a proportion.
– Rectangular – lastly, you could opt for one of the most typical shapes, mostly because it can suit almost every layout and shape out there. There is a wide range of options to choose from, hence, carefully consider the size of it, especially since you’ll want it to accommodate the space you have. There are some options that have flexible tops, thus, you could make it smaller or larger when you need it.
6. The Material Should Be Considered
Last on this particular list is the fact that you must think about the material for the top. Now, you should remember, there are so many options out there, which is why you must spend some time reading all the benefits and drawbacks of each of them. By doing so, you’ll be capable of determining which one might suit your needs best, and more importantly, by choosing the right material, you’ll tie the entire area together.
Conclusion
Since you now know some of the most important things that you must consider when opting for a table for your dining room, don’t lose any more time reading guides similar to this one. Instead, go back to the beginning, and start with the first step we’ve mentioned – which is determining how much money you can actually spend.