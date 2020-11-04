6 Factors To Consider When Choosing a Shipping Container

If you’re planning on buying a container, no matter whether it’s for your personal or business needs, there’s a couple of things you should know first. Choosing the right one will mostly depend on your specific needs and preferences, but there are a few factors to consider that will make the searching process much easier.
In this article, we bring you a small guide to help you find the optimal shipping container in no time whatsoever!
So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!
Factor number 1: The size
Perhaps the most obvious one, the size of your container is a very important factor to consider before you purchase it. The most common sizes are 20-foot and 40-foot and both come with their benefits.
With a bigger container, you’ll be able to fit more things inside, but a smaller one is, obviously cheaper. So, you’ll have to consider your preferences, because you don’t want to invest in a container that’s too big nor too small. If it’s too big you’ll just waste space and overpay for something that you don’t need, and if it’s too small, it could end up being a complete waste of your money. So, think carefully and consider all the possible sizes you can find.
Factor number 2: Where will you put it?
As we previously mentioned, shipping containers are huge. You’ll have to determine where you’ll put the container before you decide to purchase it. You also have to consider how you’ll position it. For example, if you’re buying it to serve you as an additional garage space, you’ll have to examine your backyard carefully and make sure the positioning of your container complies with residential regulations and codes.
Whatever you do, make sure to check if there’s enough space for you to place your container properly. You don’t want to waste your time and money only to find out there’s insufficient space for placing the shipping container. Read up on online reviews and ratings until you find what works best for you both size-wise and price-wise. For example, if you’re looking for a 40HC container, you can visit FreightPaul to find detailed specifications of this shipping container type.
Factor number 3: Delivery
If you live in a remote area far away from the ports, the container delivery can be quite lengthy, and well, quite expensive. So, is there a way to avoid high delivery prices? Well, yes! You can always rent a truck with a tilting bed and transport the container yourself! The costs of gas and truck rental will be substantially lower than letting the supplier ship it for you.
So, try to purchase a container from a supplier that is located near you. Also, do some research on the supplier and ensure they’re trustworthy and reliable before you buy from them. It will save you from a lot of headaches later on: there’s nothing more important than being an informed buyer!
All in all, the earlier you figure out the logistics of container delivery, the easier will it be to choose one.
Factor number 4: The material
Shipping containers are made from different materials, which indicates their quality and longevity. You should look for containers made of Corten Steel since these are the most durable. They’re made to withstand extreme weather conditions and rust.
You want your containers to be durable and to last you a long time, so make sure to check for its material while you’re searching for an optimal shipping container. Don’t hesitate to ask the supplier for more details if you’re unsure about the material. Just make sure the container is high quality and able to satisfy your needs.
Like always, it will all depend on your needs. You may be able to save some money on lower quality or used shipping containers if you aren’t buying it for long-term use. Otherwise, get one of the highest quality, since it’s much cheaper to invest in a durable shipping container now, than having to replace it after a couple of years of use.
Factor number 5: How will you use it?
This factor will be what dictates your choice. Will you use it as a storage unit or perhaps for residential purposes? How much do you plan on fitting inside the container? What’s the weather like in your area? Will the container require modifications to be useful? How do you plan on achieving that?
Finding the answer to these questions is what will help you find the best type of shipping container. So, make sure to consider every little detail, and set clear goals ahead of you. As we mentioned before, shipping containers aren’t cheap, so it’s incredibly important that you make the right decision when choosing one.
All in all, the intended way of use is a determining factor in choosing the right shipping container. Get advice from the professionals, and do your research on the internet to achieve the best possible results.
Factor number 6: Choose the right supplier
Since it’s such an expensive investment to make, you have to ensure the supplier you’re getting the shipping container from is reliable. The easiest way to do it is by conducting online research and looking for company ratings on the web. Thankfully, many websites can aid you with this process. If you have any acquaintances in the industry, you can always ask for a referral.
Whatever you do, do not rush to buy from someone you haven’t “background checked”, and don’t hesitate to try and negotiate the price of the container and delivery. You can even check the local warehouses and online stores for the cheapest deals.
The bottom line
Finding the right shipping container can be a daunting task, especially if you don’t have any prior experience of working with them. As long as you consider the factors listed in this short guide, finding the optimal shipping container that lines up with your needs and preferences will be a breeze. So, do your research and consider the sizing, location, utility, and reliability of the chosen supplier, and you’ll quickly find what you’ve been looking for.