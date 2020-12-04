5 Tips for Choosing the Best Composite Decking

A nice deck in your backyard is something that you definitely need during the summer. It is the place where you can enjoy a nice cup of coffee in the morning, enjoy your time while working from home, or having some quality time with your family. It is also a perfect addition for backyard parties. So, if you do not have one, I assure you that it is a great investment. But, if you plan on building a deck on your property, you will need to choose the right composite decking.
However, making the right choice is not exactly an easy process. There are different types of composite that you will need to consider. Which one is best for your situation and your home depends on different factors. Budget, looks, weather, moisture, sun exposure, and if you other things.
To help you with that, I decided to write this article and provide you with several tips for choosing the best composite decking.
Figure out your budget
If you have already made the decision that you are going to start building a deck in your backyard, one of the first things you will need to plan is your budget. This kind of large project will be both time-consuming and expensive. Although, you could save a lot of money if you invest in the right materials.
Considering that you do not want to waste a lot of money on this project, you will need to figure out exactly how big your budget is. Of course, if you do not plan on having any kind of limitations, you can just skip this step.
Keep in mind, if you are on a tight budget, your options will be limited. There will be a small variety of colors, patterns, and finishes. For those that want more options when buying the materials, the budget will need to be increased.
Will it be constantly in the sun?
Before you start buying materials or before you start with the construction, there is one important thing you have to consider. You have to think about whether the deck will be under the sun most of the time. Of course, there are huge benefits to having some light on your deck, but there are also some downsides, especially if you are using composite.
Since wood is not as dense as composite, it does not collect and absorb as much heat from the sun. But, since composite is much denser and made out of different materials, it absorbs a lot more heat, making it unbearably hot during the day. It is going to get considerably hot during the summer days.
What is the point of having a deck, if you cannot enjoy your time on it throughout the day?
Well, thankfully, there is a solution to this problem. You could either build a shade above it or you could use one of those advanced compose it decking that uses a unique type of cooling method/technology.
Material quality
You are here reading this article because you want help with making a choice for a good composite decking. Well, if that is your most important thing for this project, the most vital factor that you will need to consider is the quality of the materials that you are buying.
Even if you are on a tight budget, I think it is still a good idea to always go for quality instead of quantity. I think it would be a much better idea to buy higher quality materials and finish the project later instead of trying to finish it as fast as possible while saving money.
Keep in mind that a high-quality composite decking will be both beautiful, durable, environmentally friendly and it will last for a long time as suggested by thecompositedecking. If it is properly installed and properly taking care of, it could last for 20 or even 30 years with very low maintenance.
Sure, a wood deck could look better, but it does require more maintenance which ultimately leads to spending more money.
Design is also essential
Your backyard is a big part of your home. During the summer, you will be spending most of your time inside where it is warm, but on the hot summer days, you will be spending all of your time outside. Whether you are working, eating dinner, or drinking some wine, it is always better if it is done outside during the summer, especially when on a pretty deck.
Since you will be spending so much time outside, it makes sense to care for the design of this project. It is something that you will be looking at constantly.
I think that this is important to mention because a lot of people seem to care only about quality. But, what is the point of going with high-quality materials, if you do not like the design in the end? This is why you should always consider the color and the pattern of the materials that you are purchasing.
The design should never be a compromise. It should be one of your most essential factors when working on this kind of project.
It does not have to look like woodwoo
Most expensive composite decking always tries to take the shape and look of wooden boards. They want to look as genuine as possible. But, when looking at the cheaper price points, none of them look like wood. For a lot of people, this can be a problem and I understand that.
However, it is 2020 and maybe we should focus on making things more modern. Your deck does not have to be made out of wood or look like it. This is why I advise everyone to try and be more open-minded when it comes to the design of your deck. Do not be afraid to experiment with newer and modern styles.
With enough trial and error, maybe you could find something that you like a lot more than wood.
If you consider all of the tips I mentioned in this article, I believe that you have a much easier time picking the right composite decking.