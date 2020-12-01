5 Tips for Choosing the Right Cigar Humidor For a Present

If you have a friend who is a fan of cigars, he knows how important it is to keep them in the right place. So he bought his favorite cigars and has to take care of them. This means that we must not allow them to deteriorate in any way. Of course, they will always keep their shape, but their composition can change drastically, and he will certainly not like that.
We think we have a great gift for him and also a solution to his problem with them. However, good tobacco is sometimes not easy to find, you have to work hard on this. Once you have done that, it is important to make an effort and keep it in that condition. You can achieve something like that with a humidor. It will keep the ideal atmosphere inside the box and so keep your friend’s cigars in good condition until they are ready to smoke.
However, for something like that, you must also have a good humidor, because only such will be useful to someone. Here are some tips to help you choose the perfect humidor.
1. Focus on quality
One of the most important things to pay attention to is definitely this item. So, we are sure that you want the best for your friend or some other dear person. Continue to be guided by this, because that is exactly how you will know how to recognize a quality humidor. Of course, you also need to know that you recognize certain characteristics of a humidor cigarette that indicate quality. If you are not so familiar with this product, we will give you some guidelines that will help you see the difference between different quality.
First, look for the seal. This is an important part of the humidor, because only with the help of this element will it be able to remain well closed so that air and other substances cannot enter. To test the closure of the box, you can do this with a sheet of paper. Just put a sheet of paper on the bottom of the box and close it. If you can easily pull out the paper with just one stroke, it means that the humidor is not that good.
2. Choose the right type of material
Since this item is one of the crucial factors when it comes to the quality of the humidor, choose a good material. So, opt for the type of humidor that is made of a material that will ensure proper functioning. This means that it will be able to maintain all the conditions that your cigarettes need to remain of good quality. This generally means optimal humidity and temperature.
Of course, you can find a large number of different materials on the market. However, you need to do a little more research and decide on the right one. One of the good ways to find out more is to read reviews on specialized sites like Cigarcigarinfo where you can get many answers to your concerns. Of course, you can also call the company that manufactures this item and get first-hand information when it comes to the type of material.
3. Pay attention to the size of the box
In addition to everything we have listed, it is important to consider the size of the humidor. Although you can find them in different shapes and sizes, you can’t claim that each model fits the needs of your friend. For example, one type of model can support cigars that match only the current collection, while another can adapt to the future.
You need to consider things like this before making a final decision and buying a gift for your loved one. If you make a mistake, you can end up with a completely unusable gift. This is because a smaller or larger size that does not meet the requirements cannot fulfill its main function as a humidor. And that will of course affect the quality of the cigarettes. So, instead of making the person you are giving this fantastic gift to happy, you can only ruin their cigarettes this way. We are sure that is not your goal.
So open your eyes wide and just in case check which cigarettes your friend is using. That way, you won’t risk choosing a humidor that can’t maintain the level of humidity and temperature or leak air and much more.
4. Think about how often a person consumes cigarettes
Before you decide to buy a particular one, it is important to consider this factor. Of course, this is not a box that must constantly have cigarettes to the top. However, you need to pay attention to its capacity. This means that some average capacity is 75%. Either way, adjust its size to suit the person who will be consuming it from this box.
Whether it’s once a month or once a week, you have a choice. You are able to choose between a humidor of different capacities and thus adjust the number of cigarettes. Our advice is to add several different types of cigarettes to this gift, which will delight your friend if he has not tried them. Find out what he would like to try and be even more surprised.
5. Consider the portability factor
Think about whether the person you plan to give this to likes to travel or is required by their obligations. This information will definitely influence your choice of humidor. Again, the size of the box is in question, but this time out of other needs. These are the conditions of travel or portability. If your friend is constantly traveling by the same means of transport and already owns his place where he can keep his humidor, you will surely know the right size.
However, if you travel in different conditions each time, you may be better off opting for a portable humidor. In that case, you will buy him the perfect gift that is light and quite small in size. This makes it perfect for all travel conditions and so you can carry it everywhere with you. This will also be great news for your budget, because this choice is much cheaper than all the others.
Conclusion:
We hope that with the help of our tips, you will be able to choose the right gift for your friend. If he is interested in a cigar humidor, follow our guidelines and keep in mind what your friend likes.