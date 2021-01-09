4 Classic Casino Games You Can Play Online

Casinos are known for their great variety of games. Online casinos accentuate this even more so, with more games, tournaments and competitions that you could ever fit inside a casino hall. Suitable for any person on any occasion, the choices before you are huge. From fast-paced video slot machines to steady card games that require a spot of intellect, they have it all. Sometimes there is so much choice, you simply wouldn’t know where to start! Well, it’s hard to beat the classics – the ones that are simply indispensable. Bearing that in mind, below is a list of 4 classic casino games you should consider playing online:
Poker
The ultimate casino experience in one game. A marathon not a sprint, poker is a game of patience and forward thinking. There are many variations of the game itself, with Texas Hold’em being one of the most popular. Making the strongest hand with your two cards and the five laid out is the aim in Texas Hold’em. Studying the best hands that can be made is a must if you want to make a success of this experience. Some quick internet searching will give you the basics of how to play, strategies and things to watch out for. It seems like a daunting game to begin with, but you can pick up the core of it pretty quickly. Knowing when to pursue a hand or to let one go is a pivotal skill. Sometimes folding is the best possible thing you can do and other times you should’ve held on a little longer. Usually, this kind of thing can only be picked up through playing, but who knows, you might be a natural.
Slots
Pull that lever! Now this incorporates a lot of what you can find in online casinos. Slot machines have always been a staple of the online casino experience. The great thing about these games is the ratio of your stake to the pay-out. If the slot lands right for you, then your small stake can turn very large, very quickly. With such a huge variety and an exceptionally easy premise, slots are great for everyone. If its simplicity you’re looking for, then matching the symbols on the reels is perfect for you.
It’s worth looking into how your favoured slot game differs to others you may have played or seen. Symbols are worth different amounts, the pay lines may work differently and usually you’ll find special bonus rounds that allow you to rack up some extra money! You’ll also want to find yourself a slot that has a high RTP. RTP stands for return to player. This a rate that measures the total amount that is returned to the players. The general consensus stands at finding a slot game that has an RTP of above 96%, but you may want to aim for one even higher.
Roulette
Red or black? Odd or even? Roulette is the quintessential fast game of chance. If you don’t already know, roulette is a game simply built upon you guessing where a ball lands. Simple enough, right? You can simply take the 50/50 chance of seeing the ball land on one of the two colours and play it out all night that way. If you’re feeling lucky, you can get specific with your bets – going as far as picking the exact number that you think the ball will fall into. It is highly disputed whether there is a level of skill involved in playing roulette or whether it is all down to luck. Whichever side of the debate you fall on, there’s no doubt that watching the wheel spin can give you some quick thrills and fast cash.
Blackjack
‘Hit me! Hit me!’ If you’re not familiar with blackjack, you may have heard of 21. It’s the same concept. You are dealt two cards to begin with. Your aim is to get as close to 21 as possible without going over it. You only need to beat the house/dealer. However, that is the tricky part. In most cases of blackjack, you can only see one of the dealer’s cards, therefore making it harder to get a gauge on how to beat them. For example, you may be in a scenario where you’ve got a 17 total with your cards. You would only be 4 away from 21 but 5 away from going bust. Looking at the dealer’s hand, you may see a 10. Uh oh. On the dealer’s card that is faced down might be an ace, making a perfect 21 for them. But you don’t know that. So, it would be in your corner to make the hard decisions of knowing when to stick with your hand and when to take that chance. These kinds of scenarios are what make blackjack such a beloved game in online casinos and how it has stood the test of time.
