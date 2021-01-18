Colorado Reclaim Futon Sofa Bed – 2021 Buying Guide

Colorado Reclaim Futon Sofa Bed comes with the most versatile design in futon category with varieties of colors to select from. Space saving design plantation grown hardwood full size approximate 7″ innerspring mattress.
Vacuum packed for shipping, allow time to expand. Choice of colors 294 coil hinged spring cotton density foam hand tufted in suede fabrics.
Colorado Reclaim Futon Sofa Bed
Features
- Colorado Sofa Bed features an armless design.
- This model is the best choice if you want to sleep like a bed in the night.
- This futon is easy to operate.
- Allows you to easily convert between sofa and sleeper.
- Recliner and bed position in second.
Dimensions
- Sofa Position Frame Dimensions 76″L x 37″ W x 33″H
- Mattress Dimensions: 75″L x 54″ W x 7″H