A Guide on How Commercial Buildings Can Be More Energy Efficient

In this day and age, we have recognized the importance of energy efficiency and going green. Commercial buildings use a large amount of energy, and being more efficient with their energy will not only result in lower utility bills but will also be better for the environment and the property value down the line. Here is a small guide on how commercial buildings can be more energy efficient!
Know what you’re using:
Understanding your current consumption is the first and most crucial step, and you may do it by looking back at your previous data. On a daily basis, as well as at particular times of the year, you’ll notice surges in usage. You’ll be able to localize usage to specific processes or machines if you have numerous meters, and you’ll find that particular machine software is pumping out vital energy-related data.
Soon, you’ll be able to create a full energy map for your entire site, and you’ll be able to spot the “red flags” for procedures that use a lot of energy. If you have access to half-hourly data, effective out-of-hours use can reveal plants and equipment that have been placed on standby.
Use better insulation:
Insulation is imperative as it provides resistance to heat coming in and out of the building. It has the capacity to lower heating and cooling costs and make the atmosphere inside the building more comfortable. A good insulation system makes a building as airtight as possible.
You can use high-performance insulation materials and traditional insulation systems. Just make sure you add extra insulating layers and reduce as many air gaps as possible. Just think of all the energy and money you will save as your heating and cooling costs will shrink!
Make use of technology:
Using technological systems can really help you become efficient. IoT systems, automation systems, and advanced analytical systems have the ability to help businesses manage their consumption. We live in a world that is so technologically advanced that these above-mentioned systems can be linked with different types of sensors and actuators.
Information about light, temperature, water usage, air pressure, and much more can be detected by these systems, and the ideal conditions can be set in order to not waste energy. Data can now be used for predictive modeling, which increases productivity and has the potential for high savings. This also allows you to have a business energy efficiency guide.
Make the most of the sun:
The sun is the most plentiful source of light, heat, and energy on the planet. Buildings can make greater use of sunlight by incorporating improved window designs that allow sunshine to illuminate the interiors of the structure. Interior surfaces painted in light colors can help to enhance the utilization of natural light. This allows a company to reduce artificial light during the day.
Make energy conservation a part of your company’s culture:
“Change begins from within,” as the proverb goes, and any business’s savings begin from within. Energy conservation is not something that can be forced; instead, it must become a habit for every employee in every company. This not only saves the company money, but it also protects the environment. Some of the ways a business culture may be established from within include turning off lights and appliances when they are not in use, minimizing the use of water, and recycling the water.
Good ventilation system:
It is mentioned above that the building should be as airtight as possible, but that means that the ventilation system needs to be excellent. A decent ventilation system maintains good air quality and prevents excessive humidity within the system. In summers, you would want to cool the air that is coming inside your building, while in winters, you would use heat recovery ventilators that maintain heat within the building. A good ventilation system can really save excessive energy, so don’t skimp out!
Lighting:
Commercial buildings are much bigger than your average home, which means that they need more lighting. In fact, lighting is one of the biggest energy costs in any commercial building. You should always use LED lights as compared to incandescent lights. This allows you to save up to 75%, as LED lights are way more cost-effective. You can also use sensors and actuators, which sense when there is no one in a specific room and shut off.
Cut down fossil fuel use:
Fossil fuels are not only bad for the environment, but they are finite in amount, and their market value is always changing. It is way more sensible to stop dependency on them by using renewable energy resources, which can be extremely cost-effective in comparison and better for the environment. Popular forms of renewable energy are solar energy, wind energy, and water harvesting energy.
Replace the old with the new:
Older devices have older technologies and consume more energy. These obsolete devices add a significant amount to the company’s monthly energy bill. To reduce energy usage, businesses should replace aging heating and cooling systems, purchase certified energy goods, and install energy-efficient lighting in their facilities.
Generate your electricity:
To reduce their reliance on the National Grid, an increasing number of businesses are exploring ways to generate their own electricity. Companies that can develop their own electricity save money on their electricity bills, are protected against power outages, shortages, and price increases, and use renewable energy is better for the environment.
Solar, wind, geothermal, bioenergy, hydropower, hydrogen, and ocean energy are some examples of sustainable energy sources that commercial firms can investigate. Solar and wind energy, on the other hand, are two of the more accessible sources. This is due to the fact that alternative sources are either geographically limited or are inaccessible or impractical for small businesses.
Conclusion
Finally, every commercial building owner or facility manager desires to reduce energy expenditures while utilizing sustainable and renewable resources. The ten methods listed above might assist businesses in taking their first steps toward energy conservation.
Whatever solution you choose, using at least one or two of them on a regular basis will significantly cut your energy bills and boost your energy savings.