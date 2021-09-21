6 Top Companies that Utilize SaaS Content Marketing Just Right

Why is content marketing becoming more and more attractive for business promotion today? There is a pretty logical explanation for this phenomenon: advertising works, but not as well as before because almost half of the Internet users worldwide use an ad blocker. That is why content marketing is replacing conventional advertising.
Content marketing is a type of digital marketing that creates and distributes valuable content: blogs, video blogs, helpful tips, and more. We can distinguish some SaaS companies like mlsdev.com as more successful: they educate potential customers about their pain points and offer solutions. When implemented effectively, content marketing can make your potential customers believe that your company is the best solution to their problem.
Data from Statista website says that in 2021, the software as a service (SaaS) market is estimated to be worth approximately 145.5 billion U.S. dollars. SaaS applications are run in the cloud and are usually accessible through desktops, mobile applications, and a web interface.
Creating content that will interest your audience is never an easy task. Therefore, this article will look at examples of successful marketing campaigns related to content from companies that are not ashamed to take an example from.
1. Moz
Moz constantly generates content that is easy for readers to understand. The blog is well organized in categories: branding, optimization, SEO. Thus, readers can research a topic of interest and find precisely the answer that worries them. This company’s dedicated software development team has developed videos that show users of the research site on more complex topics. Visual filling immediately makes a difficult topic easier to understand, which is an excellent step for the company.
2. Hubspot
HubSpot is a leader in SaaS content marketing. The Hubspot website generates millions of unique visitors every month precisely because the company produces the highest quality and most helpful content.
This blog consists of marketing, sales, service training materials that apply to their premium content and email newsletters.
Hubspot divides its blog into different areas so that each audience can find what they are interested in this blog. This way, the software developer can learn more about the user experience, and the customer service manager can read about how best to support their customers. There is no irrelevant content in their feed.
HubSpot’s handy blog splitting allows new visitors to find relevant content at the top of the funnel quickly. By aligning these segments with their core product offerings, HubSpot has a clear path to engage leads generated from different blogs through a cornucopia of similar content.
3. Investopedia
That is a reasonably well-known resource that tells everything about financial investments. Forbes notes that Investopedia is the world’s leading source of financial content on the web, with more than 20 million unique visitors and 60 million page views each month.
It is not surprising that this is so – the company creates excellent content displayed on all search engines and finds its target audience quickly and easily.
In addition, they can speak on complex topics in simple language, which attracts regular users and newbies to the case.
They use internal links, and not only on their main pages. If you click on a subpage, Long Term Capital Gains, it will take you to another page that uses internal links.
4. Neil Patel
Neil Patel’s blog is a testament to leading with education in content marketing. Patel consistently leads with the why of a problem or topic throughout all of his content, focusing on educating his readers. Despite the technical aspect of Patel’s subject matter, he places a great deal of emphasis on making his content human and approachable. By the end of a blog post, a reader can feel comfortable going off and doing that task by themselves.
As an individual who supports the search efforts of many businesses and industries, Patel has access to a vast amount of data. This data and guarantees subsequently inform his content marketing that the content they’re reading is tried and tested.
5. Drift
Drift perfectly matches its content strategy with its product – a dialogue marketing tool. Using their product across your entire content marketing strategy means you’ll only find one form on the Drift website (to sign up as a user). Instead, they made a better example for themselves by increasing conversions through their chatbot.
Drift’s chatbot is tailored to their content and their audience. After a user has visited their site several times, a chatbot is launched to offer them more range, directing them to a trusted resource library.
As leads move further down the funnel and the content they interact with becomes more specific, so does the chatbot. Depending on the user’s behavior, various chatbot scenarios are launched that direct users to premium content, additional resources, or a conversation with the sales department. Along the way, interacting with the chatbot informs Drift about user behavior, pain points, or content needs, which helps inform their future content strategy.
6. TED
TED is a global conference service where authors, experts, and other leaders give short talks on thought-provoking ideas.
Most of the videos from this resource are gaining tens of millions of views, and that’s not even counting their TEDx, TED Fellows, TED-ed, and other channels.
The reason TED does a good job is that they strive to create “ideas worth spreading.” Their strategy is to attract only exciting speakers. Initially, TED was an invitation-only conference, and speakers included Elon Musk, Tim Urban, Tim Ferris, and many others.
It is important to note that TED does not do search engine optimization or market research. They are focused on their top priority – finding and creating world-class content that they think people will enjoy. That’s why they’ve become such a worldwide sensation, even though most of their content consists of 15-minute videos of someone performing on stage.
A word for thought
Strong content marketing does a good job – educates and helps your reader solve their problems. In a world where you give more accessible and valuable things, you become the one who gets everything: from the reader’s trust to his loyalty and support. And as you know, this is the critical moment to get a good client for yourself who will come back to you again and again.
When you develop your content marketing strategy, remember to think about how you can leverage your experience and content delivery in more immersive ways.