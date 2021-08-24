There aren’t many ways to handle Australian heat, but surely, one of the most efficient ones has to be taking a dip in your private pool in your backyard. Now, many are led to believe that in order to have a pool in the backyard, your backyard has to be big. However, that is not true at all. You can have a small backyard and still have more than enough room for the perfect pool to swim or relax in.
Since many don’t believe that to be true, we’ve decided to go out and gather some evidence to back up our claim. On that note, here are just some of the reasons why Compass pools are ideal for small backyards.
Fibreglass Pools Are Always A Good Choice
When you’re dealing with tight space for a pool, your best bet to ensure you make the most of it is to get a fibreglass pool. Not only are fibreglass pools easier and faster to install, but they are far more durable and less needy compared to a concrete pool.
Sure, you will lose a little bit as far as customizability goes, but unless you have something really abstract and extravagant on your mind – choose fibreglass. Fibreglass pools will bring you joy and happiness for years to come. Not only that, but they will also increase the value of your home and transform your tiny backyard into a mini-oasis.
You Can Have A Pool Within A Month
We all know that Australian pool builders work very hard and very fast. If you disregard the time it takes to manufacture a fibreglass shell, as you will most likely buy the one that’s already made, the only thing standing in your way between you and a dive in the pool is the bureaucracy.
Obtaining designs and all the necessary permits might take a while. On average, it takes anywhere between two to six weeks to get all the required paperwork. If you’re really lucky, or if you know a guy that knows a guy, maybe you could push that to a week, but that rarely happens.
So, let’s assume that you obtain the permits within two weeks – how long will it take to get everything else done. Well, realistically speaking, if you take a look at the compass pool builders – you’ll get your swimming pool between in about a week or so. The average pool build time in Australia is around 9 to 10 days, but if you’re lucky – it could be a week.
When you put all of that together, realistically, you’re looking at a month-long waiting period before you take a dive.
Plethora Of Shape And Size Options
Another thing why we feel like compass pools are ideal for small backyards is the ability for you to choose from a plethora of options, both size and shape-wise. If you just take a quick peek at compasspools.com.au, you will notice that they offer more than half a dozen of differently shaped pools.
This means that no matter how small or weirdly shaped your backyard is – the compass pools boys will probably be able to find you a good match, whether that’s a Vogue, Fastlane, Sanctuary or some other pool shape.
Great Selection Of Colours
Not only will you be able to choose the shape and size of your pool, but you’ll also be able to choose the colours. Concrete pools present you with two options – Bi-Luminite Colours and Vivid Colours. There are ten different Bi-Luminite colours and four of the Vivid ones.
When it comes to the Bi-Luminite colouring system, it is all about the dual-layer approach, which allows the pool builders to achieve a 3D effect once they’re done with the pool. Also, since you don’t paint over fibreglass, choosing one of these colours will also help your pool last longer due to the high-quality vinyl ester resin and a gel-coat surface layer. As far as the colour is concerned, our favourites are Vercoe, Pink Quartz and Pearl, although all other as great as well.
As for Vivid colours, as we’ve said – you have four options to choose from, and all of them look equally good. The choice is yours!
They’re Tougher And More Durable Compared To Some Other Fibreglass Pools
Another thing that will make you realize compass pools are ideal for small backyards is that they’re both tougher and more durable compared to some other pools. Compass pools have been in the game for decades, and their fibreglass ceramic mix and their patented ceramic core technology allow their pools to last a lot longer and be more durable.
In most cases, a fibreglass pool will last you more than 25 years. These ones, however, might even last a decade longer than that.
You Can Add A Self-Cleaning System To Your Pool
We understand that cleaning a pool can be a tedious job. However, with compass pools – you don’t’ have to clean the pool all by yourself. Instead, you can add the Vantage Self-Cleaning system to your Compass pool.
This neat feature will save you a lot of time and money, especially in the long run. You won’t have to mess around with manually cleaning the pool or wasting money on hiring a professional cleaner to get rid of the simple debris.
The Vantage Self-Cleaning is specially designed to use fewer chemicals, circulate your water around, remove cold spots and, of course, keep your pool clean.
They’ll Make Both In-Ground and Above Ground Pools, And The One In Between
Regardless of the size, shape or even the terrain of your backyard – Compass Pools will build you a pool if you want one. These guys work with something called Maxi-Rib Technology, which allows them to overcome any backyard obstacle.
Using these rib-like structures, compass pools builders can provide the necessary support for the above-ground or semi-above ground pools, regardless of how difficult your backyard might be to work with.
Conclusion:
Naturally, we could’ve talked about the professionalism and expertise you’d get from these guys, but then again, everyone claims they bring that to the table, and we wanted you to know why these guys actually stand out. Hopefully, you’ve found this helpful.