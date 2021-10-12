The Connection Between ED and Testosterone

Erectile Dysfunction (or ED) is a common condition that occurs in many men, regardless of their age and demographics. Considering the nature of the condition, seeking advice from professionals could be an intimidating prospect while finding advice online could be overwhelming and even potentially misleading.
For example, one of the common misconceptions is the fact that ED might be caused by low levels of testosterone. Considering the fact that testosterone is the primary sex hormone in males, it is easy to see why a lot of individuals would think so. Therefore, it is commonly believed that lack of testosterone is a sign of low masculinity and a contributing factor to experiencing ED.
Therefore, to help you with outlying the connection between testosterone and ED, as well as debunking common misconceptions, read the following Pharmica article.
What Are the Causes of Low Testosterone?
The key contributing factor to low testosterone levels is ageing. As our bodies get older, less testosterone is produced, lowering the amount accumulated in our bodies. Furthermore, as our bodies age, we also produce more sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) protein which also contributes to a reduction of testosterone levels in our bodies. As a result, the combination of both results in a 1-2% loss in testosterone levels every year.
Also, there are other contributing factors that affect the testosterone level drop like:
- Being Obese or Overweight
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Overconsumption of Alcohol
- Being Diagnosed with HIV / AIDS
- Undertaking Chemotherapy
- Obstructive Sleep Apnoea
To check your testosterone levels, you can consult with your doctor and ask for a blood test which could shed light on your health condition.
Furthermore, mental causes of ED are also relatively common. Factors like anxiety, stress and even depression can have a significant impact on the ability to perform in bed. Also, performance worries, as well as relationship issues and negative previous experiences, could be a cause of severe concern that would increase the risk of ED condition occurring. If this happens multiple times, it could develop a pattern that could become cyclical and further amplify those worries and concerns.
Consulting with a professional regarding the cause of ED could provide expert advice that could be needed, outlining the next steps and action plans. Furthermore, ED could be a potential sign of underlying health concerns related to heart health and blood flow, providing an early indication of any concerns that might need to be addressed.
A similar case can be made for the mental causes of ED – consulting with a professional could analyse the potential triggers and worries that might need addressing. Discussing the concerns with the potential partner can also be a great way to potentially eliminate the worries related to that specific person and encourage you to feel more comfortable in the long run.
What are the Symptoms?
Men with lower testosterone levels could experience the one or a combination of the following symptoms:
- Reduced sperm count
- Small testicles
- Reduced body and facial hair
- Difficulty concentrating
- Decreased bone density
- Reduced muscle mass
- Hot flashes
- Mood changes, such as irritability and depression
- Infertility
- Reduced sex drive
Can Reduced Sex Drive cause ED?
In some instances, reduced sex drive can affect the risks of experiencing ED. However, this is not the case for every man. Recent research shows that testosterone level treatments do not help the risk of ED if it is the only symptom that is present as well as for men with normal testosterone levels.
In reality, however, ED could be primarily caused by other physical conditions like reduced or limited blood flow, accounting for 80% of ED cases. Therefore, if one is experiencing ED, it is important to investigate the potential underlying conditions that might be the key contributing factor to ED condition and could have serious health implications in the long run. It is also essential to remember that even if you have low testosterone levels, they on their own rarely cause ED. Yes, you may have a reduced sex drive – but those do not necessarily go hand-in-hand.
Adjusting your lifestyle habits like maintaining an exercise routine as well as a healthy and varied diet could assist with improving the chances of beating ED. Furthermore, there are plenty of clinically proven, safe and effective erectile dysfunction treatments available on the market that can assist with ED condition.
The ED Treatments:
The good news, however, is the fact there are many effective, clinically proven and safe erectile dysfunction treatments available on the market that can solve ED problems when needed, depending on the needs of the consumer. These erectile dysfunction treatments like Viagra, Sildenafil, Cialis and Tadalafil can be purchased here. These treatments work by inhibiting the PDE5 enzymes, therefore assisting with the blood circulation reaching its intended destination and overcoming the ED problems encountered.
Furthermore, to treat ED you can see your GP. Considering how common an ED condition it is, a lot of GPs and doctors are able to provide needed advice. One of the most important changes you could make would be lifestyle changes. Giving up negative habits like smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol could improve the blood flow that is needed while also reducing the impact on the testosterone levels experienced on daily basis.
Furthermore, a balanced and varied diet is necessary to ensure that you intake sufficient levels of essential vitamins, nutrients, fats and minerals that are very important for the normal function of blood flow as well as levels of hormones in your body. The combination of all of these factors could assist with elements any potential health variables which would affect the risk of ED.
The Conclusion
If you are experiencing ED, it could be beneficial for you to discuss the condition with your GP or a pharmacist. They’ll be able to advise you on how to figure out what could be causing your ED and what treatments would work best. If it’s determined your testosterone levels are low, your doctor will be able to consider hormone therapy.