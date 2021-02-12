Home
Coolhides Captain America Winter Soldier Leather Jacket – 2021 Review

February 12, 2021

Coolhides Men’s Captain Leather Jacket is made of supreme quality Leather. Cow Black is a real motorbike Jacket that Comes with CE Armor Protection on arms, shoulders and back for the bikers. Sheep and Faux Jackets are fashion jackets without armor.

Coolhides Men’s Captain Real Leather Winter Soldier

Captain Real Leather Winter Soldier Jacket Original YKK zippers used. CE Armor Protection on arms, shoulders and back only for Cow leather not for Sheep or Faux. Cow Leather is a Motorcycle Jacket Faux and Sheep are fashion jacket with no protection, removable inner lining for Cow leather.

Features

  • High quality faux leather.
  • Original YKK zippers used.
  • CE Armor protection on arms.
  • Removable inner lining for cow leather.
Pros
  • Made from high quality faux leather.
  • Classy look.
  • CE Armor Protection on arms.
Cons
  • Zipper may b hard according to some customers.
