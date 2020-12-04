The success of every new or old company is reliant on several different factors. Ambition, dedication, idea, money, and most importantly, branding. A good idea is not enough to lead a business to success. Even the greatest ideas can fail sometimes without building a proper brand. To build a brand, you will need a logo. Something that will be both catchy to the eye and easily recognizable by your customers. Achieving that is not easy and requires a lot of effort to come up with a proper and creative concept.
The easiest way to come up with such a logo is by hiring a professional designer. However, for most start-up and young businesses, an expert is expensive. Most start-up businesses do not have that type of budget to hire such a professional.
This is probably why you will have to come up with a concept by yourself or at least together with your team. To help you with that, I came up with a couple of tips that you might find useful in your logo creating process. A few tips that might inspire you to produce something great.
Write down all of your ideas
Creating a new logo is not difficult because you do not have ideas, it is hard because you have too many ideas. With so many different thoughts in your head, it can be difficult to decide on just one.
Which one represents your business the best? Did you use the right colors? Does it need a clearer picture? Does it need a better font? These are some of the hundreds of questions you will ask yourself during this entire process. Do not worry, that is completely normal. It is okay to be in doubt. This will be a long-term solution for your company, so it makes sense to think through your decision thoroughly.
However, sometimes, even the worst ideas might actually be good. It is possible to come back to the idea that you have ignored or disliked from the start. This is why so many professional designers always write down everything they think of. Every single idea needs to be written down.
Once you have an extensive list, you can read through it multiple times to help you with your decision.
No need to rush
Like I already said previously, it is difficult to make a decision, especially on this kind of topic. For some, it may be easy and it may take just a few days, but for others, it is going to take weeks or even months.
Whichever type of person you are, it does not matter. This is something that should never be rushed. You have all the time in the world and it will be a good idea to be patient.
Of course, this does not mean that you should constantly delay making the decision. One day, you will have to decide. Otherwise, your business will suffer from that delay.
Consider logo design services
Earlier, I did mention that not every business has the budget to handle a professional designer. That is true, especially if you are looking at those higher-end designers or companies. However, there are also more affordable options out there that can provide you with a considerably good product for an acceptable price.
Of course, you will have to spend some time finding the right company. I would not recommend going with the most inexpensive one. Do some research and find out which is the best design company in the USA and see which pricing works best for you as suggested by idigologodesign.
Keep in mind, some businesses might be willing to provide you with a free logo concept sample. This can be great to see whether you should choose that exact custom logo design company in the USA or go with a different one. It is up to you.
Find the right font
Sometimes, no matter how many of your ideas you sort through, you still will not be able to pick just one. To get out of that loop, you will need something to push you forward. The best way to do that is to try and visualize one of your ideas. You need to see it in front of you.
To do that, you will need to find the right font. Believe me, once you see the perfect font, you will fall in love with it immediately. Then you can start working around that font and see which elements and images can work with it together. This can also help you find the right slogan or whether you want to fit it into your logo.
Find the right colors
Once you have the font, the next most crucial element of every single logo are the colors. Keep in mind that the colors that you choose now will be correlated with your branding for a long time. Those colors will always remind your customers of your company.
With so many different colors to choose from, it can feel quite impossible. To narrow the number of choices, it would be best to try and connect the logo with the idea of the business. What is your business trying to achieve? For example, if you want your company to be eco-friendly and to take care of the planet, it makes sense to go with a green color.
But, even if you do choose a color, you will still have to pick the right shade. This is a long process, so make sure you give it enough thought.
Outside opinion
If all of this seems too difficult and if you cannot come to a conclusion, it would probably be best to ask for an opinion or a suggestion. A suggestion from close friends, family members, or even your coworkers would help you immensely. It will not hurt to be open towards other suggestions, concepts, and ideas.
Finding a creative concept for your logo is not an easy process, but if you follow the right steps and tips, I believe that you will manage.